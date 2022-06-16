The 500 block of North Buckeye street is set to host a new celebration this weekend.
Kokomo Pride will hold a Pride Festival on Saturday. Although there have been previous celebrations held by the organization, such as Diversity in the Park, which was celebrated annually from 2015-2018, this will be the first specifically for people in the LGBT community.
Sheyenne Adams, interim director for Kokomo Pride, explained there are several goals for the event.
One of the goals, Adams said, is to bring more awareness to the organization.
“I think a lot of people that have lived here all their lives, they don't even know that we exist,” Adams said. “But then people that move in are kind of surprised that we aren’t a little bit bigger of an operation because Kokomo is such a large town.”
Another goal, she said, is to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride and people who have fought for equality.
“We have, as a community, done so much to foster equality, but we have much more work to do,” Adams added.
Above all else, Adams explained the goal of the Pride Festival is to have fun.
Entertainment
Four bands are scheduled to perform throughout the day. Sun King’s loading dock will be repurposed as a stage for the event.
A local two-member punk group, Peacehead, will kick off the entertainment at 1:15 p.m.
Numb Slog, another local band that performs grunge music, will take the stage at 2:30.
Wayward Blue Jays, a Kentucky-based rock group, is scheduled to perform at 4.
Pushing Daisy's Band will wrap up the live music. The Indianapolis band, which performs psychedelic funk and hard rock, will play at 6.
There will also be an area for children at the event. Volunteers will provide games, bubbles, crafts and a variety of activities.
Additionally, a clown will make balloon animals at the festival in exchange for donations.
Refreshments and vendors
There will be three food trucks serving visitors at the event.
Lucky Lemon Bakery will offer vegan treats, C&S Whistle Stop Pizza will serve Italian food and Three Penguins Frozen Treats will serve shaved ice.
Sun King Kokomo will also sell drinks.
Adams said more than 20 vendors, primarily selling crafts or representing nonprofit organizations, will have spaces set up at the festival.
The vendors and musical performances will conclude at 8 p.m. A drag show open to all ages will be held in the depot room above Sun King.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.