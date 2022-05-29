The roads on Kokomo’s courthouse square will be closed off Friday. Instead of cars, roughly 100 booths will fill the streets in celebration of the 2022 Strawberry Festival.
Although many aspects of the festival will be familiar, there are several changes coming this year.
For example, the Artsapalooza art market is joining the festival this year. Twenty artists will sell their work in front of the Kokomo Artworks Gallery at 210 N. Main St.
Several artists will have live demonstrations to show visitors how the artwork is made.
Also in the art market, Sheila Haworth, owner of The Knotty Mama, will teach macrame knotwork to visitors. After learning how to make the knots, festivalgoers will be invited to tie colorful knots on a metal rebar car sculpture that was made by an Indiana University Kokomo sculpture professor and his student.
The sculpture will later be displayed downtown as a piece of public art.
The price of shortcake bowls is also being raised by $1 this year. This will be the first time the price has changed since the Downtown Association began running the festival 24 years ago.
During the event, $6 tickets can be exchanged for a bowl of shortcake made at The Radish Market, a scoop of Glover’s vanilla ice cream, strawberries from Moore’s Pies and topped off with Meijer whipped cream.
Tickets can be purchased before the festival at local First Farmers Bank & Trust locations, the Kokomo Howard County Public Library and the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance.
In preparation of the festival, the Downtown Association has purchased 3,900 pounds of strawberries, 6,000 shortcakes, 400 bottles of whipped cream and 390 gallons of vanilla ice cream.
The strawberry dish will be served until 7 p.m. or until supplies run out. In past years, roughly 7,000 dishes were served.
“It’s really a whole meal,” said Susan Alexander, manager of downtown initiatives for the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance. “We have a high-quality product.”
The Whipped Cream Challenge will be a new feature this year. For the challenge, visitors will attempt to flip a dollop of whipped cream from their wrists to their mouths.
Volunteers with sashes of whipped cream canisters will roam the festival and challenge visitors to the $1 challenge.
“It's not as easy as it sounds,” Alexander said, adding it took her multiple attempts to flip the whipped cream into her mouth. The secret technique, she said, is to bring the whipped cream wrist up, then stop it with your other arm.
Money raised from the challenge will be used by the Downtown Association to fund public art.
Festival guests age 21 and older will be able to purchase alcoholic drinks from Sun King Brewing and The Coterie at the festival.
For children, ABATE of Howard County’s Tiny Tot Motorcycle Adventure is returning this year. The children’s activity lets kids ride miniature motorcycles with training wheels around a small track.
There will also be a petting zoo from Crown Haven, books to check out from Kokomo Howard-County Public Library, cornhole boards and face painting.
Musicians from Rhum Academy and the Kokomo park band will perform live music during the festival, starting with the national anthem at 11 a.m. The festival is scheduled to end at 9 p.m.
“It's well worth it, it turns out to be a really nice community centered day,” Alexander said, noting the months of preparation for the festival. “We’re serving everyone so that the community has a really nice kickoff to the summer”
For more information, or to sign up as a volunteer, visit greaterkokomo.com/kokomo-strawberry-festival/.
