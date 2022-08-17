More than a decade ago, while attending Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration in Kentucky, Bob Auth turned to Duane Davis and said they could throw a similar festival in Howard County.
Roughly a year later, the Winding Creek Bluegrass Folk Festival was born. The festival is returning Thursday and is celebrating its 12th year.
“Duane and I, we’re alike in some ways. In many ways, we’re not,” Auth said. “He keeps me on the straight and narrow. He keeps me under control, because I get a little wild when I’m ready to do something.”
The festival, which will run through Sunday, has one major change this year. For the first time, the festival will host a full day of country music.
Auth and Davis explained Sundays have traditionally been the slowest day of the festival. While the bluegrass fans who camp out at the festival often leave after the Sunday church service, the organizers hope locals will stick around for some country music.
The organizers, their wives and volunteers have been preparing the festival grounds at 9912 W. 100 South for weeks.
Pathways have been carved out through the shady grove, the log cabin and blacksmith shed (both originally built in the 1800s) have been cleaned and a bridge on the property was being repaired while Auth and Davis discussed their excitement for this year’s festival.
“Anybody comes here, later on you’ll hear things like ‘wow, I never had any idea it was that much fun,’” Auth said.
The Grascals, a Nashville-based bluegrass band that has backed Dolly Parton and performed for multiple presidents, has drawn the attention of many festival fans. The band is performing Friday at 5 and 10 p.m.
“We’ve had some amazing bands here,” Davis said. “Even local or regional. We’ve got Firebox, out of Illinois. They’re phenomenal.”
Firebox is playing Friday and Saturday, Auth noted, before adding Hoosier bands like Bahler’s Golden Age Band and Branded Bluegrass.
Workshops
There will be several free workshops for beginner and intermediate musicians Saturday.
At 9 a.m., Mallory Hindman from the Kevin Prater Band will teach visitors fiddle on the festival’s log cabin porch.
John and Brad Bahler from the Bahler Golden Age Band will teach mandolin at the same time at the blacksmith shop.
At 10 a.m., Brad Lambert from the New Outlook Band will teach 5-string banjo on the log cabin porch. Gary Isenhour from the Kevin Prater Band will teach guitar at the blacksmith shop.
The festival organizers explained it could be difficult to predict what would be covered in each of the workshops. For example, if the workshop is primarily full of beginners, the lessons might be focused on basic strumming patterns. On the other hand, more intermediate students could cover tricky runs.
Visitors might pick up more skills at the open jams that sprout up throughout the festival, too.
“Open jam sessions are encouraged at the log cabin porch, firepit or campsite,” Auth said. “Basically anywhere you want to go unless it interferes with the band on stage’s music.”
For example, Davis said, the log cabin’s front porch will likely feature a jam session Thursday night. Festival visitors and performers usually end up playing together, he added.
“They don’t care about your (skill) level, they just want you to play,” Davis said. “I’m telling you, it’s one of the best things. The Bluegrass community is amazing.”
There will also be a scheduled slow jam at 6 p.m. Friday near the blacksmith shop.
A youth workshop will be led by Auth, Debbie Lanning, Alec Hurtubise and Karol Wainscott.
Unlike the adult workshops, the youth workshops will be working toward a specific goal.
Young fiddle, guitar, banjo and mandolin players will meet at 12:30 p.m. and learn how to play “Ole Slew Foot.” Then, at 5 p.m. the children will perform for attendees during the scheduled dinner break.
“It really is amazing how much a kid can pick up in a couple hours,” Auth said.
Auth noted that children who don’t have instruments will still be welcomed to join the workshop. The first step in the workshop, he added, will be teaching the children how to sing the song.
“You gotta have the song in your memory bank before you can learn to play it,” Auth said.
Vendors
Auth said festival visitors would likely pay less for food at Winding Creek than they would normally pay at a fair or other festivals.
There will be four main food vendors at the festival.
Burlington Pizza King will serve pizza; West Point Church will serve grilled ham salad sandwiches; Main Street Christian Church will serve ham & beans, fish and pulled pork, as well as biscuits and gravy in the mornings; The Kokomo Area Lions Club will serve pork chops, beef & noodles and ribeye steak sandwiches.
The Carrol County Antique Tractor & Machinery Club will also serve homemade ice cream near the craft booths.
Kettle corn will be sold at the festival as well.
The Coterie will have a beer and wine garden near the main stage.
“We don’t turn coolers down if (visitors) bring their own,” Auth said. “But there’s really no price gouging that takes place here on even the foods.”
Craft vendors and band booths will sell merchandise around the festival’s RV camping area.
The various crafts will include art, clothing and instruments, Auth said.
Ticket information
Tickets can be purchased at the gate using cash, VISA, MasterCard, Discover or PayPal.
Auth noted ticket prices have remained the same through recent years. RV and primitive camping is included in the ticket price.
Thursday tickets will cost $15, Friday tickets will cost $20, Saturday tickets will cost $25 and Sunday tickets will cost $20.
However, students age 13 through 22 will be able to purchase tickets for half off if they bring a student ID.
For more information, visit www.windingcreekbluegrass.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.