The Kokomo Park Band’s Youth Rhythm Workshop was started 27 years ago. Throughout the 26 years of classes — 2020 classes were canceled due to COVID-19 — the program has had one teacher.
Art Reiner, a percussion instructor for the University of Indianapolis, said he continues to teach elementary school students because he enjoys the opportunity to work with children.
Keith Whitford, president of the Park Band, explained the workshop began in 1995 as a way for the Park Band to connect with the community while encouraging young people to find interest in music. Reiner had already been involved with the Park Band and was teaching rhythm workshops around Central Indiana when the Park Band decided to start the program.
In past years, Reiner explained, he would use primary-colored plastic buckets and repurposed objects, such as a hubcap, to teach children about rhythm.
But he’s switched back to traditional African instruments in recent years. Reiner said he plans on teaching children to play djembe, bembe and bongo drums at this year’s workshop, as well as caxixi shakers and agogo bells.
By the end of the three-day program, children will have learned an African dance and song, “Fanga Alafia,” which is about welcoming and peace.
“I like teaching young kids about music,” Reiner said. “It’s fun.”
Before the Park Band started the workshop, Reiner had been traveling to schools across central Indiana to teach rhythm workshops. Now, he said, the Park Band’s workshop is the only time he teaches music to children.
Looking back to the workshop’s inaugural year, the percussion instructor remembers letting one of the older students act as his assistant. When the child grew up, Reiner said, he earned a doctorate degree as a percussionist.
“It’s fun to have them realize they can do stuff that they never thought they could do,” Reiner said. He added the workshop is the first introduction to real musical instruments for some students.
Other than the clear musical lessons, Reiner said the workshop helps students learn about math, language and coordination. He also teaches the children about opposites, pointing out the start and end of songs, the difference between soft and loud noises and the difference between down and off beats.
The workshop will be taught at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library from Monday through Wednesday. Classes are held 3:30-4:45 p.m.
On Wednesday, students will perform at a Park Band concert in Highland Park, starting with a 6:45 p.m. pre-concert demonstration and joining the band at 7:30.
To register a student, visit https://khcpl.libnet.info/events and look for the Youth Multicultural Rhythm Workshop.
