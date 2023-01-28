Essie Foster announced her candidacy for the Kokomo City Council primary race Friday afternoon.
She is the first Democratic Party candidate to join the race and is vying for an at-large seat.
“I have been in the community for years,” Foster said. “I have raised a family, I have worked in the community, I have been on numerous boards.”
Foster said she is working on developing a platform and plans on sharing it in the near future.
Foster has served as a commissioner on the Housing Authority Board and a commissioner on the Human Rights Commission. She has also served on the Martin Luther King Memorial Commission and is a precinct representative for the Democratic Party.
Foster was also the 2022 Howard County Recorder Democrat candidate.
“I feel that it is my duty as a citizen of Kokomo to be of service when and wherever I can.” Foster said. “I have the time, and I want to be that person who gives back to the community that has done so much for me.”
