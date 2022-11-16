GREENTOWN — With no date to the school dance, Carrie Carter finds herself with a babysitting gig.
Tasked with watching over the unruly Taylor children, anything that can go wrong does.
That’s the premise of “Every Baby-Sitter’s Nightmare,” which the Eastern High School drama department will bring to life Friday and Saturday.
The main storyline follows Carrie, but there’s a lot more going on.
Carrie is babysitting because the Taylor parents, Calvin and Tippy, are out to a party. Calvin hasn’t told Tippy he just got fired.
The house might be haunted, or it might just be the kids trying to scare their babysitter.
There’s an escaped convict on the loose, too.
“Everyone has their own subplot,” said assistant director Alisa Maxwell.
Starring as Carrie is Lizzie Tucker. It’s her first lead role.
Tucker said her character is your typical teenager.
“She’s a very nervous person, I’d say,” Tucker said, describing Carrie. “She’s just looking for an average night.”
What she gets is anything but average.
The Taylor kids are on a quest to make Carrie’s night miserable. Leading the charge is Kandy, the 14-year-old ringleader, played by Lydia Hertzog.
“I’m too old to have a babysitter, and I’m trying to get rid of her,” she said.
The kids try to tell Tucker’s character their house is haunted.
The show features slapstick moments, plenty of antics and one character gets dragged across the stage.
“It’s very fast-paced,” Hertzog said. “Just lots of funny scenes.”
As if Carrie’s night couldn’t get worse, there’s an escaped convict on the loose.
Philip Beedham is Cash Devaine, the recently sprung criminal.
“That’s D as in dangerous,” Beedham said as he spelled his character’s name.
Beedham conducted parts of the interview as Cash, switching in and out of character.
He’s pretty sure theater is in his future.
Beedham’s character, and his partner-in-crime Louie, played by Owen Little, are looking for a place to hide and shed Cash’s orange jumpsuit.
“Believe it or not, they left the front door unlocked,” Beedham said as Cash. “So, we mosey on in there.”
Christopher Johnson directs the show, along with Maxwell. With it being his first time directing, Johnson chose “Every Baby-Sitter’s Nightmare” due to his familiarity with the show. It was the show he performed in when he was senior in high school.
The Eastern students took the show and ran with it.
“It’s came much further than I envisioned,” Johnson said. “It feels like a true production.”
“They’re just having fun,” Maxwell added.
It’s a night Tucker’s character will never forget, but it all works out in the end.
Carrie wins over the kids, the parents and even the boy she wanted to go to the dance with.
“She’s able to make so many connections in so little time,” Tucker said.
Tucker isn’t the only one playing Carrie.
Elle Hamilton also plays the lead role, as an understudy. The show has two separate casts. The understudies will perform the matinee show on Saturday.
It’s Hamilton’s first major role.
“It’s pretty crazy,” she said. “I’m pretty stoked about it.”
Hamilton said Carrie is a lot like her, and she enjoys how the character develops throughout the show.
She also gets to scream a bit.
“There’s not many times you get to full-on scream as hard as you can,” Hamilton said.
