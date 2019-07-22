LEBANON, Ind. (WTHR) — Lebanon police are sharing evidence from a standoff where a man died by suicide with investigators on the Delphi murders case.
On June 27, Paul Etter ended up in an hours long standoff with police in Boone County.
The 55-year-old was wanted on charges he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman in Tippecanoe County.
Police had been searching for him for days when a Lebanon officer pulled him over.
“It was a stressful event, and everybody maintained discipline, and he chose how it ended,” Lebanon Police Officer Ben Phelps told our newsgathering partners at The Lebabon Reporter. “And while it’s not what we wanted, it’s apparently what he had planned.”
Police reportedly collected Etter's DNA, but it is not clear if that is part of the evidence turned over to investigators working on the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017.
“He’s not a priority,” Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said. “He’s being looked into and pursued, but that’s like all the others that we’ve been looking into all along.”
Sgt. Kim Riley with Indiana State Police would only tell Eyewitness News that if a name has been given to them, they investigate them like all other names or tips they have received. Sgt. Riley would not confirm if Etter was among those they were investigating.
