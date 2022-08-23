Experiential learning is Indiana University Kokomo’s main selling point. With a more normal year expected, hands-on learning will be at the forefront.
Students returned to campus Monday as classes began for the fall semester.
Enrollment is expected to be down this year, following an uptick during the pandemic. Exact figures won’t be available until Indiana University releases official numbers later this fall. IUK Chancellor Mark Canada attributed the expected decrease to the job market and employment opportunities.
Last year was the first year since 2014 enrollment did not increase. For reference, there were 2,995 students enrolled for the fall semester in 2021.
The first day of classes also marked the first school year with a new chancellor at the helm in more than a decade. Canada was picked to succeed Susan Sciame-Giesecke earlier this year.
Canada previously served as deputy chancellor and executive chancellor for academic affairs. In his new role, he’s looking to tout all IUK has to offer in attempt to make it a destination college.
“I think we have really extraordinary things going on here,” Canada said last week during an interview with the Kokomo Tribune. “I want people to appreciate what we’re already doing, while we try to enhance it.”
That includes the KEY program. Short for Kokomo Experience and You, the program is the college’s flagship offering.
The KEY program provides learning experiences through projects, community engagement, partnerships, internships and travel.
The travel component is expected to ramp up this year. Past trips include Yellowstone National Park.
“The travel side has been the piece hampered by the pandemic,” said Christina Downey, interim executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Downey rattled off close to two dozen trips that have already been approved for this school year including Nashville, Chicago, Atlanta and Washington, D.C.
“The students rave about these experiences,” Canada said. “We know we’re doing something right.”
IUK will also continue to bolster its relationship with area schools through its Tomorrow’s Teachers program and similar ventures. Tomorrow’s Teachers helps students interested in becoming teachers earn credits toward an education degree, while still in high school.
Thanks to a $1.2 million grant, the program has expanded into more schools, including Tipton, and similar pathways are being created for other fields, including business, health care and computer science.
Innovation abounds
Construction of Innovation Hall is expected to begin sometime this year. It will be located in the west wing of the Kelly Student Center.
The new addition, funded in part by a $1.5 million READI grant, will include a technology innovation studio, business analytics lab, as well as space for the KEY Center for Innovation. Innovation Hall will also include the Multicultural Center.
The KEY Center for Innovation launched last fall and is another facet of IUK’s experiential learning.
The program links businesses, nonprofits and organization with teams of students. Students work together on projects needed by the client, such as a social media marketing campaign.
“We want students to get their hands-on learning,” Canada said.
Alan Krabbenhoft, director for the KEY Center, works to match students and possible projects. He said there are two prospective businesses interested in having students identify possible markets for its products.
Past projects done through the KEY Center include developing a human resources manual for a cleaning company. Students developed hiring practices, vacation time and what to do when calling in sick.
“The opportunities there for students to get their hands dirty is important to me because it gives them something to show prospective employees,” Krabbenhoft said.
The director said students often get employment offers from businesses and organizations they worked with through the KEY Center for Innovation.
What’s new
One new addition at IUK is actually an elimination — the elimination of parking fees. Parking permits are still required, but parking on campus is free. This goes for all IU regional campuses.
The move aims to make college more accessible to more students. In the same regard, the regional campuses dropped the $35 application fee. Students can apply to IU for free.
IU also waived the $25 per-credit-hour fee for dual credit courses it offers to high school students.
In an effort to strengthen ties with the community, IUK is branching out with microcredentials. These are geared toward those who are already working and want to build on their skills or learn a new one.
“We want to know what we can do to educate the workforce,” Canada said.
For example, someone might earn a leadership microcredential — similar to a badge on LinkedIn — if they’re moving into an administrative role.
The course is not for college credit. Instead, the focus is on obtaining the skill.
IUK added a soft-skills expert to campus, to help students with interpersonal skills needed for employment.
A simulation lab will be built this year for the new occupational therapy assistant program, launching next fall.
Though technically not new for 2022, the KEY Academy is still getting off the ground. The program offers an immersive learning experience for those in the community who want a little mental stimulation.
Each session covers a different topic — past ones include the religion of baseball and ornithology — combining lectures, reading and real-world experience.
For the baseball topic, the group took a trip to Wrigley Field. For the ornithology session, participants visited a hummingbird festival and learned how to band birds.
“We’re capitalizing on experiences we specialize in,” Canada said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.