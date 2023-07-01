Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.