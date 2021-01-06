At the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1, Geneva and Kenny Graber weren't celebrating the new year. They were heading to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo to give birth to their new baby.
At around 3:19 a.m., that baby was born. His name is Jackson Graham Graber. He weighs 7 pounds, 7 ounces and is 20.5 inches long.
And he was the first baby born in Howard County in 2021.
But that wasn't supposed to be the case. Geneva was due on Jan. 15. On New Year's Eve, the couple were over at Kenny's parents, but headed back early to their home in Amboy and went to bed.
Then Geneva woke up and could tell something was up. She called her doctor and said they were coming to the hospital, despite an ice storm that had just hit, just to make sure the baby was all right.
About three hours later, Jackson was born.
"We were a little suspicious that he might come early, but we didn't realize it was that close," Geneva said.
She said the birth went well with no complications, but that also could have been much different. During her pregnancy, doctors said the baby had some concerning health issues, including an enlarged heart, spots on his liver and fluid on his brain.
But two weeks before Jackson was born, an ultrasound showed all those issues had disappeared.
"Our baby was well prayed for," Geneva said. "We know babies are a miracle, but there have been extra miracles with this baby."
That helped the couple pick out Jackson's name, which they said means "God is gracious."
"That's when we knew for sure that was the name we were going with," Geneva said. "The meaning of the name took us over the edge."
Jackson joins the family as the couple's sixth child. The Grabers now have three boys and three girls.
"Jackson tied up the gender of kids," Geneva said with a laugh. "They are all just smitten with Jackson. He's got a lot of nannies looking after him."
The Miami County couple is set to stay busy with a new baby, while also managing their construction company, K. Graber Construction. But ironically, some of that stress has been alleviated due to the pandemic, Geneva said.
During her pregnancy, she was able to stay at home more and relax more. When she went to the hospital for checkups, she couldn't take her five other kids due to COVID restrictions, making for less hectic trips.
"I felt that the pregnancy was a little more manageable, simply because we didn't have to run around everywhere," she said. "I didn't feel the greatest, but it was great family time. Life had slowed down a little bit, and I was able to rest more and take better care of myself."
Geneva said now, looking back, it's exciting to know Jackson was the first baby born in the county in 2021. When she was giving birth, she only cared about having a healthy baby.
"I didn't even realize it was that big of a deal until the doctors and nurses started talking about it," she said. "... It was exciting, but just having the birth behind me and having a healthy baby probably trumped that."
But as Jackson gets older, it's a story they're sure to share with their youngest son.
"It was a great way to bring in the new year," Geneva said. "I'm overwhelmingly blessed."
The first baby born at Community Howard Regional Health was Winter Dawn Smith. She was born Jan. 4 at 4:11 a.m. to Katherine Nearhouse and Creig Smith.
The baby girl weighed 8-pounds, 1-ounce and was 19 inches long. Winter was born 16 days before her due date.
Katherine said Winter’s big sister, three-and-a-half-year-old Zoey Roller, is ecstatic to meet her new sister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.