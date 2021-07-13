The following events are scheduled today at the Howard County 4-H Fair in Greentown:
SHINE 99 DAY – ONE TICKET PER RIDE
FFBT PIONEER VILLAGE: Antique tractors, antique gas engines, steam engines, threshing and baling, baking, fan running, blacksmith, sawmill, chair caning, wool spinning, food, old-fashioned corn shelling, chain saw carver, candle dipper and more.
WOLVES OF THE WORLD: Sponsored by Eastern Howard Preforming Arts
THE MERRY HEART SHOW: sponsored by Eastern Howard Preforming Arts, north of Commercial Building
CHECK-IN SWINE: 5 to 8 a.m., Livestock Pavilion
SWINE SHOW: 11 a.m., (barrows and gilts) with swine senior showmanship to follow, then mini 4-H swine show, Livestock Pavilion
4-H EXHIBITS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC: Noon to 8 p.m., Block & Metal Building
RIDES OPEN: 3 p.m., midway
GRANDPA CRATCHET: 5, 7 and 9 p.m., FFBT Pioneer Village, sponsored by Greentown Lions Club
COMMERCIAL BUILDING VENDORS: 3 to 10 p.m., Commercial Building
SAWMILL DEMONSTRATION: 5-6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to closing, FFBT Pioneer Village
ANTIQUE TRACTOR PARADE: 6:30 p.m., FFBT Pioneer Village
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT: Cumberland Gap, 7 p.m., Pioneer Village Pavilion, sponsored by Financial Builders
TALENT CONTEST: 7 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health South Grandstands
WEIGHT TICKETS DUE: 8 p.m., All Species L.E.A.D. Center
WHEAT THRESHING DEMONSTRATION: 7:30 p.m., FFBT Pioneer Village
B.O.O.S.T MISSION PULLING: 7:30 p.m., Best Out of Shed Tractors, Northwest Grandstands
