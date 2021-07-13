Fair Tuesday WEB ONLY 12.JPG

The rabbit show was held Tuesday at the Howard County 4-H Fair.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

The following events are scheduled today at the Howard County 4-H Fair in Greentown:

SHINE 99 DAY – ONE TICKET PER RIDE

FFBT PIONEER VILLAGE: Antique tractors, antique gas engines, steam engines, threshing and baling, baking, fan running, blacksmith, sawmill, chair caning, wool spinning, food, old-fashioned corn shelling, chain saw carver, candle dipper and more.

WOLVES OF THE WORLD: Sponsored by Eastern Howard Preforming Arts

THE MERRY HEART SHOW: sponsored by Eastern Howard Preforming Arts, north of Commercial Building

CHECK-IN SWINE: 5 to 8 a.m., Livestock Pavilion

SWINE SHOW: 11 a.m., (barrows and gilts) with swine senior showmanship to follow, then mini 4-H swine show, Livestock Pavilion

4-H EXHIBITS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC: Noon to 8 p.m., Block & Metal Building

RIDES OPEN: 3 p.m., midway

GRANDPA CRATCHET: 5, 7 and 9 p.m., FFBT Pioneer Village, sponsored by Greentown Lions Club

COMMERCIAL BUILDING VENDORS: 3 to 10 p.m., Commercial Building

SAWMILL DEMONSTRATION: 5-6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to closing, FFBT Pioneer Village

ANTIQUE TRACTOR PARADE: 6:30 p.m., FFBT Pioneer Village

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT: Cumberland Gap, 7 p.m., Pioneer Village Pavilion, sponsored by Financial Builders

TALENT CONTEST: 7 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health South Grandstands

WEIGHT TICKETS DUE: 8 p.m., All Species L.E.A.D. Center

WHEAT THRESHING DEMONSTRATION: 7:30 p.m., FFBT Pioneer Village

B.O.O.S.T MISSION PULLING: 7:30 p.m., Best Out of Shed Tractors, Northwest Grandstands

