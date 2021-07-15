Hoosier AM/FM Radio Kokomo Day – Midway wristbands available
FFBT PIONEER VILLAGE: Antique tractors, antique gas engines, steam engines, threshing and baling, baking, fan running, blacksmith, sawmill, chair caning, wool spinning, food, old-fashioned corn shelling, chain saw carver, candle dipper and more.
NORTHWEST GRANDSTANDS: Kokomo Tribune, Kokomo Grain, Central Indiana Ethanol, Dirt N Turf, Coca Cola and Donahue Gas Company
NORTH STAGE – Sponsored by WWKI: North end of the fairgrounds, west of the Round Barn
WOLVES OF THE WORLD: Sponsored by Eastern Howard Preforming Arts
THE MERRY HEART SHOW: Sponsored by Eastern Howard Preforming Arts, north of Commercial Building
SWINE PENS: 8 a.m., representative to swine pens for those going to market, Livestock Pavilion
SUPREME SHOWMAN CHECK-IN: 8:30 a.m., Livestock Pavilion
SUPREME SHOWMAN CONTEST: 9 a.m., Livestock Pavilion
4-H EXHIBITS OPEN TO PUBLIC: Noon to 8 p.m., Block & Metal Building
POULTRY/PIGEON CHECK-IN: Noon to 1 p.m., Livestock Pavilion
POULTRY/PIGEON SHOW: 1:30 p.m., Livestock Pavilion
RIDES OPEN: 3 p.m., midway
GRANDPA CRATCHET: 5, 7 and 9 p.m., FFBT Pioneer Village, sponsored by Greentown Lions Club
COMMERCIAL BUILDING VENDORS: 3 to 10 p.m., Commercial Building
KOKOMO PARK BAND: Roving Musicians, 6 to 9 p.m.
SAWMILL DEMONSTRATION: 5-6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to closing, FFBT Pioneer Village
4-H LIVESTOCK AUCTION: 5:30 p.m., Livestock Pavilion
JUNIOR LEADERS MANUAL DUE: 8 p.m., L.E.A.D. Center
ANTIQUE TRACTOR PARADE: 6:30 p.m., FFBT Pioneer Village
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT: The Stampede Band, 7 p.m., Pioneer Village Pavilion, sponsored by Financial Builders
WHEAT THRESHING DEMONSTRATION: 7:30 p.m., FFBT Pioneer Village
45 RPM BAND: 8 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health South Grandstands
