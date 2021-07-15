Fair Wednesday WEB ONLY 20.JPG

The Howard County 4-H Fair on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Hoosier AM/FM Radio Kokomo Day – Midway wristbands available

FFBT PIONEER VILLAGE: Antique tractors, antique gas engines, steam engines, threshing and baling, baking, fan running, blacksmith, sawmill, chair caning, wool spinning, food, old-fashioned corn shelling, chain saw carver, candle dipper and more.

NORTHWEST GRANDSTANDS: Kokomo Tribune, Kokomo Grain, Central Indiana Ethanol, Dirt N Turf, Coca Cola and Donahue Gas Company

NORTH STAGE — Sponsored by WWKI: North end of the fairgrounds, west of the Round Barn

WOLVES OF THE WORLD: Sponsored by Eastern Howard Preforming Arts

THE MERRY HEART SHOW: sponsored by Eastern Howard Preforming Arts, north of Commercial Building

CHECK-IN LLAMAS/ALPACAS: 9 to 10 a.m., check-in llamas/alpacas, Livestock Pavilion

LLAMA/ALPACA SHOW: 10:30 a.m., Livestock Pavilion

4-H EXHIBITS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC: Noon to 8 p.m., Block & Metal Building

BARN CLEANUP AND SET STAGE: 1 p.m., Livestock Pavilion

RIDES OPEN: 3 p.m., midway

GRANDPA CRATCHET: 5, 7 and 9 p.m., FFBT Pioneer Village, sponsored by Greentown Lions Club

COMMERCIAL BUILDING VENDORS: 3 to 10 p.m., Commercial Building

SAWMILL DEMONSTRATION: 5-6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to closing, FFBT Pioneer Village

ANTIQUE TRACTOR PARADE: 6:30 p.m., FFBT Pioneer Village

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT: 7 p.m., The Checkered Vans, Pioneer Village Pavilion, sponsored by Financial Builders

4-H AWARDS PROGRAM AND 10-YEAR MEMBER RECOGNITION: 7 p.m., Livestock Pavilion

WHEAT THRESHING DEMONSTRATION: 7:30 p.m. FFBT Pioneer Village

TRUCK AND TRACTOR PULL: 7:30 p.m., Northwest Grandstands

PHIL DIRT & THE DOZERS: 8 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health South Grandstands

Visit https://www.howardcofair.com/ for more information.

