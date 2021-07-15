Hoosier AM/FM Radio Kokomo Day – Midway wristbands available
FFBT PIONEER VILLAGE: Antique tractors, antique gas engines, steam engines, threshing and baling, baking, fan running, blacksmith, sawmill, chair caning, wool spinning, food, old-fashioned corn shelling, chain saw carver, candle dipper and more.
NORTHWEST GRANDSTANDS: Kokomo Tribune, Kokomo Grain, Central Indiana Ethanol, Dirt N Turf, Coca Cola and Donahue Gas Company
NORTH STAGE — Sponsored by WWKI: North end of the fairgrounds, west of the Round Barn
WOLVES OF THE WORLD: Sponsored by Eastern Howard Preforming Arts
THE MERRY HEART SHOW: sponsored by Eastern Howard Preforming Arts, north of Commercial Building
CHECK-IN LLAMAS/ALPACAS: 9 to 10 a.m., check-in llamas/alpacas, Livestock Pavilion
LLAMA/ALPACA SHOW: 10:30 a.m., Livestock Pavilion
4-H EXHIBITS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC: Noon to 8 p.m., Block & Metal Building
BARN CLEANUP AND SET STAGE: 1 p.m., Livestock Pavilion
RIDES OPEN: 3 p.m., midway
GRANDPA CRATCHET: 5, 7 and 9 p.m., FFBT Pioneer Village, sponsored by Greentown Lions Club
COMMERCIAL BUILDING VENDORS: 3 to 10 p.m., Commercial Building
SAWMILL DEMONSTRATION: 5-6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to closing, FFBT Pioneer Village
ANTIQUE TRACTOR PARADE: 6:30 p.m., FFBT Pioneer Village
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT: 7 p.m., The Checkered Vans, Pioneer Village Pavilion, sponsored by Financial Builders
4-H AWARDS PROGRAM AND 10-YEAR MEMBER RECOGNITION: 7 p.m., Livestock Pavilion
WHEAT THRESHING DEMONSTRATION: 7:30 p.m. FFBT Pioneer Village
TRUCK AND TRACTOR PULL: 7:30 p.m., Northwest Grandstands
PHIL DIRT & THE DOZERS: 8 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health South Grandstands
Visit https://www.howardcofair.com/ for more information.
