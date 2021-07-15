Wristbands from noon to 8 p.m.
FFBT PIONEER VILLAGE: Antique tractors, antique gas engines, steam engines, threshing and baling, baking, fan running, blacksmith, sawmill, chair caning, wool spinning, food, old-fashioned corn shelling, chain saw carver, candle dipper and more.
NORTHWEST GRANDSTANDS: Kokomo Tribune, Kokomo Grain, Central Indiana Ethanol, Dirt N Turf, Coca Cola and Donahue Gas Company
NORTH STAGE - Sponsored by WWKI: North end of the fairgrounds, west of the Round Barn
WOLVES OF THE WORLD: Sponsored by Eastern Howard Preforming Arts
THE MERRY HEART SHOW: sponsored by Eastern Howard Preforming Arts, north of Commercial Building
RELEASE OF 4-H EXHIBITS: 8 a.m. to noon, by last name, A-F 8 to 9 a.m., G-L 9 to 10 a.m., M-R 10 to 11 a.m., S-Z 11 a.m. to noon, Metal Building
BARN CLEANUP AND SET STAGE: 1 p.m., Livestock Pavilion
RIDES OPEN: 3 p.m., midway
GRANDPA CRATCHET: 5, 7 and 9 p.m., FFBT Pioneer Village, sponsored by Greentown Lions Club
COMMERCIAL BUILDING VENDORS: 3 to 10 p.m., Commercial Building
SAWMILL DEMONSTRATION: 5-6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to closing, FFBT Pioneer Village
ANTIQUE TRACTOR PARADE: 6:30 p.m., FFBT Pioneer Village
LILY PEARL'S SQUARE DANCING TRACTORS: 5 and 7 p.m., Northwest Grandstands
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT: 7 p.m., Four on the Floor, Pioneer Village Pavilion, sponsored by Financial Builders
THE PAGE BROS.: 7 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health South Grandstands
THE TIME TRAVELERS: 8 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health South Grandstands
Visit https://www.howardcofair.com/ for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.