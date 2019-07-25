SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — For Dale and Amy Uttecht, guiding two sons through the competitive world of youth travel sports meant sacrificing a few things along the way.
Football, basketball or baseball trips with various teams to Minneapolis, Omaha or Kansas City became a way of life, with the extra costs that came along with it.
"A lot of times that was our vacation," said Dale, who works as a financial advisor in Sioux Falls. "Instead of going here or there, we said, 'Well, we're doing this many weekends of (out-of-state) tournaments this year. It was something we had to budget for."
Logan Uttecht, 20, is soon to enter his sophomore year as a wide receiver for the Augustana University football team after redshirting last season. Joe, 15, will be a sophomore at Washington High School in the fall, playing football and basketball for the Warriors.
Dale and Amy Uttecht estimate that they spent between $8,000 to $10,000 annually for the 10 years Logan and Joe played summer travel sports — most recently, baseball for the Sioux Falls Cyclones and basketball for the Pentagon Schoolers.
Their story is not unique. In an era of increasingly competitive youth travel sports, families in South Dakota and across the country are committing larger chunks of time and money to try to help their kids get a leg up on their athletic future.
Twenty percent of parents whose children compete in "highly competitive or elite teams run by a non-school organization" spend $1,000 per month per child on sports, according to a 2017 study by TD Ameritrade, while 63% spent an average of $100-$500.
These figures vary based on the price of equipment, organizational fees, additional camps and fundraising opportunities. But there is no guarantee that the investment will pay off in the form of future opportunities, the Argus Leader reported.
Forty percent of parents who responded to the 2017 study said they were banking on athletic scholarships to cover more than half of their child's college costs.
"I know there are a lot of people that are sacrificing maybe even their own retirement to make sure this stuff happens," said Darmey Hage of Sioux Falls, who has a son and daughter heavily involved in club athletics.
But recent data from the NCAA reveals that fewer than 2% of all high school student-athletes (1 in 54) will compete for an NCAA Division I school. The study adds that the average Division I athletic scholarship is worth only $10,400.
Still, many families assume that registering their children in travel sports at an early age increases their chance at success at the high school, college and maybe even pro levels.
Virtually every sport in Sioux Falls has its own travel team, some of which involve a year-round commitment. But these sports come with a price — a vast inflation from the days where you could simply show up to the field, lace up and play.
Frank Gurnick, director of operations for the Dakota Alliance Soccer Club, calls it an "evolution."
Parents today are urging their children to prioritize sports at an earlier age and more vigorous rate, he said. They're willing to dedicate more of their pocketbook to their children's sports in hopes of eventual athletic scholarships.
This prompted growth in travel teams: private organizations that provide games, coaching, facilities and lessons to kids who want to train beyond the offerings of school or recreational teams.
Before the 1980s, youth sports operated differently, Gurnick said. In his hometown of Cleveland, schools and parks oversaw sports from T-ball and flag football to the high school level. Teams around town played each other, and if they traveled beyond the outskirts of town, it was for the state tournament.
The shift to privatized sports, travel teams and pay-to-plays began in the 1990s. He largely blames soccer, an "immigrant sport" to the U.S., for sparking the movement.
"I'm convinced soccer is the culprit. But I'm going to say that in a good sense," Gurnick said. "There became a need to have coaches get educated because too many times we were letting anyone who wanted to coach, coach."
A growing number of American kids took to the pitch, increasing the demand for experienced coaches from soccer-dominated countries, particularly in Europe. James Oppenheimer, a native of England who coaches for Dakota Alliance and Augustana, is one of them.
Other sports followed suit, Oppenheimer said. He watched youth sports culture drift from a motivator to get kids out of the house to a full-time, year-round commitment.
"The way the culture is now, everyone wants the best of everything," said Oppenheimer. "They want the professional coaches, they want to travel to Omaha, Des Moines, Minneapolis and play in state championships. People are paying because they want the best, so we have the pressure of providing the best."
The trend toward travel teams has helped spark a new industry: sports tourism. Cities that host tournaments and camps collect money from visiting families through their athletic venues, hotels, restaurants and shopping centers.
According to a 2017 study from WinterGreen Research, sports tourism is a $15 billion industry and has grown 55% since 2010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.