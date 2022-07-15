PERU — Evelyn Hanson, an 11-year-old performer in the Peru Amateur Circus, knows a little something about trusting her family.
After all, there aren’t too many kids who rely on their older brother to throw them through the air and their older sister to catch them by the arms far above the ground.
But that’s just what Evelyn has come to trust her sister, Madelyn, 18, and brother, Kaden, 14, to do during the high and low casting performance in this year’s Peru Amateur Circus.
The performances are part of the annual Peru Circus City Festival, which kicks off Saturday. The Midway opens Monday and includes carnival rides, games and vendors.
Together with their other brother, Kyler, 16, the four Hanson kids are all performing in the circus this year. And for the first time since joining up with the group four years ago, they’re all in the same act.
Along with about 16 other performers, the kids are participating in the teeterboard performance, which uses a see-saw-like contraption to flip each other into the air.
“Teeterboard can get a little rough with everybody sometimes, but it’s really fun,” Kyler said.
Throw in their mom, Rebekah, who is training her kids and other performers for the first time this year, and their dad, Kenny, who serves on the board of the Peru Circus City Festival, and it’s fair to say the circus has become a Hanson family affair.
The only child not in the circus is their 3-year-old son, Krew. But Rebekah said he’s been at the practices so much now that he’s become his siblings’ unofficial cheerleader.
Kenny, who is also the superintendent at North Miami Community Schools, said that with four kids performing this year, life is busy. But the family comradery that comes from all being under the same big top is worth the commitment.
“They all play sports as well, but here, we’re all together,” Kenny said. “There’s not too many activities where we can be together with everyone.”
The Hansons’ journey into the Peru Amateur Circus hasn’t been straight. For six years, the family lived in Wabash County. That barred them from joining the circus, which only allows in kids from Miami County.
The kids wanted to perform in the show so bad, though, that Kenny and Rebekah decided to buy a house in Miami County in 2018. It also cut down Kenny’s commute to his job.
But the kids didn’t come into the circus without any training. Rebekah was a 10-year performer herself when she was a student at North Miami, and participated in just about every act at the circus.
So when she had her own kids, Rebekah made sure they grew up knowing how to tumble, climb and flip.
“Mom kind of trained us as circus performers our whole life,” Madelyn said. “We played on things like balance beams. She taught us how to climb ropes and stuff like that, so it all helped a lot.”
They also had a trampoline in the back yard and plenty of trees in which to climb, and the family would travel to Peru in the winter when the big top was open to anyone to learn circus skills.
That experience paid off when all the kids signed up to perform four years ago. That first year, Madelyn tried out for the flying trapeze and landed the act without any prior training. Now, she’s only the second female to ever serve as the trapeze catcher.
Kaden ended up setting himself apart as one of the circus’ best jugglers. Last year, he was the first performer in the festival’s 63-year history to juggle six pins at once, and the second youngest performer to juggle five.
This year, Kaden and Kyler are juggling together. Kyler is also doing unicycling and they both are performing in the French trapeze act.
And for the first time, Rebekah isn’t training her kids in the backyard. She’s training them under the big top, along with all the other kids who are performing in the acts she’s teaching.
Rebekah said the hardest part of training has been teaching her own kids, but she said it’s also the most fun part of the job.
“I think I feel like I have to be harder on them, but it’s been really enjoyable training all the kids,” Rebekah said.
“You are hard on us, but I think that’s been good,” Madelyn told her.
But what makes this year extra special for the Hansons is the fact that all the kids are performing together for the first time in teeterboard. Madelyn said this may be her last year in the circus, so it’s especially meaningful to do an act with her three siblings.
“If I had to stop performing next year, I’d be happy that I got that chance,” she said.
As for the other three kids, they all plan on sticking with the amateur circus until they age out. Evelyn said she already has her eye on performing the trapeze like Madelyn. In fact, she wants to try out for it next year.
Kenny said one of the most satisfying parts of watching all his kids over the last four years is seeing them mature, develop and turn into talented circus performers.
“2018 was our first year, and these two guys were probably 16 inches shorter,” he said about Kyler and Kaden. “They’ve gone from little boys to teenagers to the ones who are now expected to do the lifting and the catching. It’s the same for all the kids here.”
But even after his children have all grown and left the Peru Amateur Circus, Kenny said, there’s no doubt the experiences they’ve gained will stick with them the rest of their lives.
“These kids have to trust each other, and they learn a lot of life lessons along the way,” he said.
