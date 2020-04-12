PERU – Sherese and Julio Rizo own a house near Grissom Air Reserve Base, where they live with their three children. Sherese works at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital in Kokomo, and Julio owns and operates a landscaping business in Peru that he started last year.
But now, they risk losing all of it: the house, the job and the business.
That’s because the family is stuck in El Salvador, living in quarantine, with no way home.
Julio is a citizen of El Salvador. The 41-year-old moved to the U.S. in 2001, and he and Sherese, 31, married in 2006. Since then, Julio has been working toward becoming a full U.S. citizen.
This year, under new immigration policies set by the Trump administration, that meant Julio had to travel to his home country for a medical exam and an appointment at the U.S. Embassy there to get a special visa.
And that’s just what he intended to do last month. On March 10, the family flew into San Salvador, where Julio had his exam and appointment scheduled for later in the month.
Then the coronavirus began to spread.
When the family left, only one case had been reported in Indiana, and there were no cases in El Salvador. But within a week, COVID-19 cases had sprung up all over the world.
On March 17, the U.S. Embassy in El Salvador suspended all visa services due to the pandemic. Four days later, the country closed its borders and implemented a nationwide home quarantine for 30 days, only allowing one person in a family outside at a time.
Sherese, Julio and their three kids were stuck in El Salvador. And they could stay stuck for a long time.
Julio’s appointment at the U.S. Embassy to get the required visa has been pushed back to May 27, and his medical exam hasn’t been rescheduled.
Without a visa, Julio can’t return to the U.S. That means the earliest the family can get back to Indiana would likely be sometime in early June.
“It’s hard enough to be far from home, but then it’s a whole other story not be able to go back home at all,” Sherese said.
And now, they don’t know what will be left when they do return.
Sherese said she anticipates losing her job because of their situation, and there’s a good chance they could lose their landscaping business as well. Julio spent the last year working and building up his client base, and had planned to start hiring employees this year. But with no one to run the business for months during the busiest season, they could be forced to close.
“We risk losing everything we put into it, and we don’t know that we’ll recover,” Sherese said.
In the meantime, they still have a mortgage and bills to pay, but no income. Sherese said they worry they could drain their bank accounts if they can’t return home soon and start working again.
“I’m going to lose my job. I’m sure I am,” she said. “Everything is out of our control, and I think that’s the scariest part – just not knowing.”
That financial stress is compounded by living in a foreign country with their three boys, who are 9, 12, and 14. The oldest has autism.
The family is currently living with Julio’s mother in the small town of Garita Palmera, located along the country’s west coast, about a two-hour drive from the capital of San Salvador.
Sherese said they are all sharing two beds in a small room. The house doesn’t have air conditioning to take the edge off the nearly 100-degree temperatures. Sometimes, the power will go out for days. There is no internet.
At night, there are sometimes scorpions or giant cockroaches climbing on the floors and walls, Sherese said, and they wake up in the mornings covered in bites.
“We’re all eaten up, and I don’t even know what they’re from,” Sherese said. “It’s pretty bad.”
And of course, there’s the coronavirus to contend with. El Salvador, which is roughly the size of Massachusetts, currently has nearly 120 reported cases and six deaths. But due to a lack of testing, those could be much higher.
The country has taken an authoritarian approach to stopping the spread of COVID-19. President Nayib Bukele has threatened citizens who violate the country’s quarantine with a 30-day stint in a “containment center.”
Sherese said just on Thursday, police came through their town and put up flyers announcing no one could be outside past 4 p.m. and the quarantine was extended until the end of April.
She said she’s seen workers spraying down cars with chemicals meant to kill the virus, and she’s been sprayed herself before being allowed to enter a grocery store, where food is in short supply due to limited imports allowed into the country.
El Salvador’s gangs, notorious for terrorizing the public, have also taken to enforcing the president’s quarantine order through threats of violence, according to reports.
But, Sherese said, her biggest worry comes from the lack of health care centers and hospitals in the country. If anyone in her family were to catch the virus, there’s nowhere to go for help.
“That’s my fear,” she said. “Even though it’s spreading slow here, if someone gets it, it’s pretty much a death wish. I know it’s not safe in America right now, but at least there are hospitals.”
Now, Sherese’s sole focus is getting home. But the prospect of that happening anytime soon is grim.
She said there are emergency flights available to U.S. citizens from San Salvador to Texas, but the plane tickets would cost thousands of dollars for her family, and they’d still have to buy tickets from Texas back to Indiana.
Even if they could afford the tickets, Julio can’t leave the country without his visa. Sherese said she isn’t going to leave him behind not knowing when, or if, he’ll be able to return to the U.S.
“Leaving him here, not knowing if he’ll be able to leave or make it home safely, is not an option for us,” she said. “It’s horrible. We’ve followed the laws. We came here to do what we were supposed to do. It was supposed to be just for a one-day appointment.”
Sherese said she’s reached out to every government agency in the U.S. she can think of which might be able to help the family leave, including emailing Indiana Sen. Todd Young’s office, but no one is offering solutions.
She’s also talked to a lawyer, but there aren’t any clear paths to getting home with Julio and her kids.
“The things they could try to do, they’ve never had to do before, and they don’t even know if it would work,” Sherese said. “It’s well over $1,000 just to try. We have to choose between the risk, and it’s hard to decide because we only have so much money.”
And so they wait, and worry, and wonder what will be left for them once they return to Peru.
“None of this is our fault,” Sherese said. “We were following the new immigration laws, and because of that, we’re stuck. All we want is to get home and finish this process when it’s safe.”
