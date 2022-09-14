It was Sept. 14, 2012, at Camp Bastion — a British military base in the Helmand province of Afghanistan.
That night, 15 Taliban insurgents, dressed in what looked like American combat uniforms, penetrated the perimeter of the grounds and attacked the troops stationed inside.
As the attack began to unfold, Kokomo resident and United States Marine Sgt. Bradley Atwell — who was on duty at the time — realized what was happening and quickly ran to wake everybody up to alert them of the intruders.
A short time later, Atwell — who joined the military shortly after 9/11 because his family said he simply wanted to help people and serve his country — was struck and killed by a rocket-propelled grenade.
He was 27.
Around the same time, Atwell’s cousin Jaime Kurowsky was having dinner at her grandmother’s house here in Howard County when she saw news of the attack at Camp Bastion come across the television set.
And though the images were heartbreaking, she didn’t really fear for her cousin’s safety.
To her knowledge, Atwell was in an entirely different area of Afghanistan, miles away from the attack.
Her cousin was OK, she thought. He was surely safe.
But later that evening, Kurowsky was in bed when one of Atwell’s sisters started banging on her window and sharing the tragic news of Atwell’s passing.
It was a moment Kurowsky said she’ll never forget.
The man who loved skateboarding and playing guitar, the man who Kurowsky used to play “Ghostbusters” with when they were little, died in service to his country on a warm September night half a world away from home.
And now, today marks 10 years since Atwell’s passing.
It’s been 10 years of missed birthdays, holidays and random moments.
It’s been 10 years of milestones that will never come for Atwell, like fatherhood or the opportunity to grow old.
This past weekend, to mark the somber occasion, a large group of Atwell’s family, friends and military buddies from around the world gathered in Kokomo to raise a glass and pay respects to the man they all call a true and selfless American hero.
The Tribune caught up with a couple of them earlier this week, including Kurowsky, who admitted that this past decade has been a proverbial roller coaster for Atwell’s family and friends, one that she wouldn’t wish on anyone.
“It feels like it (his death) was just yesterday, to be honest,” she said, “to not hear his voice, to not see his face. It’s all gone by in the blink of an eye. And he is so missed. All we have is his grave to go out and talk to or decorate. You try to do the best you can. I started a scholarship at Taylor High School in his honor, and that’s how I try to keep his name alive and his memory alive. … But I miss him. I miss him so much.”
Kurowsky was then asked how she’d want her cousin to be remembered.
“He’s a hero,” she said. “A lot of people are in the military. Brad wasn’t really on the fighting lines. He wasn’t really prepared for that (attack). So, for him to go running out there like he did, ready to fight, that tells you a lot about him. He ran out there, and he did his job. He gave his life that night.”
Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Ryan Braithwaite echoed Kurowsky’s sentiments.
Braithwaite was stationed in Japan with Atwell for nearly three years, and the two were so close that he was asked by the family to escort Atwell’s body home to Kokomo after arriving at a military mortuary facility in Dover, Delaware.
It’s an honor that Braithwaite, currently stationed in Louisiana, said was one of the most humbling experiences of his life.
“That was like a blessing and something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life,” he said. “That’s something I can hold onto, bringing my best friend back and delivering him to his family one last time. I have goosebumps just talking about it.
“And then we flew into Grissom Air Force Base,” Braithwaite added, his voice beginning to crack with emotion. “What should have been a 30-minute transfer from Grissom to where we were going turned into about an hour-and-a half. People were coming out and holding flags. We drove through the Taylor High School area, and they literally shut it down. They lined the streets with all the students. … It was amazing.”
Braithwaite then took several moments to address Atwell’s death, referring to it as a “punch in the gut.”
Like Kurowsky, Braithwaite — whose daughter was actually named by Atwell — also noted that it doesn’t feel like it’s been a decade.
“I think you never get used to it, you just learn to deal with it,” he said. “It’s there, and it’ll be with me for the rest of my life.”
But getting together with Atwell’s family and friends, like the gathering this past weekend, also helps, Braithwaite admitted.
“I would say that (his death) was trauma for everybody,” he said. “Everybody had and has to deal with it. But when we come to Kokomo, and we’re standing in front of his grave just sitting around drinking beer and telling stories, there are people crying. There are also people laughing. … We just sit there and remember him, and that brings us together.”
Because while you can’t bring Atwell back, Braithwaite noted, you can continue to share and spread his legacy.
And that’s how he’ll live forever.
“I know they say that when somebody joins (the military), they basically write a blank check,” Braithwaite said. “And we’re the ones who pay it, like Brad. Brad’s number got called, so he wrote that check. I think it’s very important to remember that this (freedom) is what we fight for. We do give it all.
“And everything I do is pretty much in his name,” he added. “I was in the schoolhouse, and I would teach and tell his stories to the Marines that are coming up through the ranks. … We like to spread his name as much as we can so he is not forgotten. … In the Marine Corps, there’s a lesson I teach in one of our non-commissioned officers’ schools about him. And that’s what I like to think about. He’s going to live on forever in the ranks of the United States Marine Corps.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.