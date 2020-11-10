Wilbur and Joe Slabaugh recently sat together inside Wilbur’s home on the south side of Kokomo, a mixture of family memorabilia strewn across the table in front of them.
More family pictures lined the wall nearby, along with an Olan Mills portrait of a younger Wilbur, dressed proudly in his old military uniform.
“That is me right there,” Wilbur said smiling.
For the Slabaughs, the United States military has been an important part of their lives for over 70 years, weaving its way through the family fabric and connecting both father and son.
And for a few minutes, the pair reflected on their own journeys in the service and also talked about how they feel when people call them heroes.
It all started with a high school kid’s dream of serving his country.
Back in the 1940s, as World War II soldiers were returning home and leaving the service, a then-16-year-old Wilbur decided to join the Indiana National Guard.
“After WWII, you kind of had everyone pepped up and ready to go,” Wilbur remembered. “I found that to be an out, so I went to it. Mom and dad, I don’t think appreciated it too much, but they didn’t really say anything about it. They said if that’s what I wanted, they’d go for it too.”
Wilbur then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduation, staying there for six years until an injury forced him out.
Not wanting to give up on his military career, Wilbur faced a tough decision.
“They said I couldn’t go back to the Air Force, but I could go into the Army, Navy, Marines or Coast Guard,” he said. “So I chose the [U.S. Army] Reserves and let the rest of it go.”
Wilbur spent the better part of the next three decades in the Army Reserves defending his country, all while also stoking that same sense of duty in his young son.
“I graduated in 1970 and went in in 1972,” Joe said. “Basically that was during Vietnam, and they had the draft. I wasn’t drafted, and my number was way up there. It was getting toward the end of the war where they weren’t taking a lot, but yet I knew I wanted to do something. Dad had always been in the Reserves, so I went in too.”
And after serving his six-year duty, Joe left the Reserves, but the Reserves didn’t leave him.
“Well come around 1985, I was married and had two boys,” Joe recalled. “I was on the street department here in Kokomo at the time, but I still kept thinking about it. I then one day just thought ‘What the heck’, and I got back into the Reserves.”
Then came Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and Joe’s unit was called to serve in Saudi Arabia for the better part of 1991.
“Nice place to visit, but you don’t want to live there,” Joe quipped with a smile. “… Fortunately I wasn’t in a combat area, but we did make a couple trips up to Kuwait taking parts up there. It was scary and busy, and you just tried to not think about [life] back home. … It does take a toll on you after a while though, being in a foreign country. It was hot, nothing but sand, quite an experience.”
Back home in Kokomo, Wilbur and his wife Donnabelle were doing their best to keep their minds occupied as well, with their son half a world away in the middle of a war zone.
“They tried over there to keep busy to keep from thinking about home, and in a lot of ways, we were doing the same things,” Wilbur said, “only in reverse. … I hated to see him go, but still, it was military. They called, and so it was just his time to go.”
Joe eventually retired from the Army Reserves just a few years ago, but neither of the two really consider themselves heroes for their military service.
That designation is set for just a select few, they both said.
“I just deny it,” Wilbur said quickly. “I’m not a hero. I’m military, but I’m not a hero. The heroes are still under the ground.”
Joe nodded in agreement.
“I don’t want to be called a hero,” he said. “The only real hero is six feet under … or those boys that have that Medal of Honor. But the few people that do get that honor will even say the same thing. … The real heroes are those that were fighting and lost their lives and didn’t get to come home.”
But Wilbur — who participated in an Honor Flight in Oct. 2018 that transported him to Washington D.C. for a day of remembrance at several of the city’s war memorials — said that he wouldn’t trade his time in the military for anything.
And that’s why even though he’s been out of active service for decades, Wilbur still gives back as an active member of the Military Foundation, Inc. — a non-profit corporation that helps military personnel, veterans and their families in Howard, Cass, Miami and Tipton counties.
Because once a soldier, always a soldier, father and son both noted.
“You just have to take a minute, sit back and think about what you have and why you have it,” Joe said. “And then you have to thank those who have devoted their times and livelihoods to help give that to you.”
