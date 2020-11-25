The cars started lining up at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Lordeman and Waugh streets. By noon, that line stretch over a quarter-mile down the road to North Street.
And everyone waiting in line was there for one reason: to get a free box of food packed with fresh fruit and vegetables, milk, cheese and meat.
Since the middle of September, members at City of Refuge Church have been passing out those boxes from the front yard of their building every Saturday to anyone who wants one, no questions asked.
As each vehicle pulls up, volunteers ask how many boxes they need and load them up in the back seat or trunk. Before that, a church member asks how everyone is doing and prays for them.
Etiwanda Beard, a church member and wife to pastor Harry Beard, said when the outreach first launched, many people were a little skeptical about coming to pick up a box.
That’s not the case now. For the last few Saturdays, dozens of people have lined up hours in advance to make sure they get one, leading to a long line of traffic on Waugh Street.
“At first, people didn’t hear about this or know about it, and they were kind of leery if they did,” she said. “Now, they understand what this is, and they’re so grateful.”
The food boxes come from a new program launched in April by the U.S. Department of Agriculture called Farmers to Families Food Boxes. The program was approved through the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need.
Since it started, the federal agency has partnered with national, regional and local distributors to purchase up to $4.5 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from farms and food producers of all sizes.
The program supplies boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat products to communities whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses.
Distributors package the products into family-sized boxes, then transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving those in need.
Etiwanda Beard said City of Refuge Church joined up with the program in September through their national denomination, Church of God in Christ. Since then, volunteers have driven to Indianapolis every Saturday morning to pick up food boxes and drive them back to Kokomo.
The boxes sometimes go to two other Kokomo churches in the same denomination, where volunteers also distribute them to residents in the area. Other times, volunteers from as far away as South Bend drive to the Kokomo church to pick up boxes to take back to their own communities.
And everywhere the boxes go, the crowds follow.
On Saturday, around a dozen volunteers at City of Refuge Church helped guide traffic and load up vehicles with the 35-pound boxes, which were packed with corn, sweet potatoes, carrots, oranges, cheese, milk, eggs, cooked chicken and hot dogs.
Harry Beard said sometimes the people who come to pick up a box aren’t who you’d expect. Some pull up in new cars and seem well-to-do, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need some help during the pandemic.
“Who knows?” he said. “They may have just got their last paycheck today after getting laid off. We just don’t know, and we’re not here to judge. We’re here to serve.”
Etiwanda Beard agreed. She said you never really know someone’s situation until you take a minute to listen.
“There are lots of families out their struggling, but we don’t realize it because we don’t see it,” she said. “But when you hear the stories of people who drive through, you know it’s true. Everybody doesn’t always look like what you might think of as poor, but they are struggling.”
DeAndra Beard, a church member and the daughter of Harry and Etiwanda Beard, was there to pray for each person pulling up to get a box. Some people asked for prayer for a disease or ailment. Others had family members struggling with an addiction.
She said although everyone is there to get food, many come back just to talk to someone who cares.
“People are coming back just to get some prayer,” DeAndra Beard said. “They come for food, but also to receive that prayer.”
Church member Willie Thompson said for many people who come, it’s the simple fact that someone is trying to help in a time of need that brings tears to their eyes as they pick up their box.
“For me, this is a blessing that we can provide this for them,” she said. “Our pastor always tells us that missions aren’t supposed to be convenient. Helping other people a lot of times isn’t always convenient. That’s where love comes in. Your heart goes out to people, and you’re going to do what you have to in order to provide for them.”
DeAndra Beard said that attitude is what has led the outreach to grow by leaps and bounds since September. And although the main purpose is to provide food to those in need, it’s also become a way to shine a little light into what for many is a dark time in their lives.
“People need food, but they also need a lot of hope—something to hold onto,” she said. “When we see a need like this, we’ve got to rise up to help our community.”
