GREENTOWN — Meet Sebastian. He loves going to nursing homes to cheer up residents and heading to festivals to hang out with kids. He's calm, cool and relaxed and gets along with everyone.
And that's something special, considering he's a 2-year-old heifer.
Justin and Kim Hannah, operators of Hannah Farms located in eastern Howard County, call Sebastian a therapy cow. For the last year, they've taken him all around the area to spread a little joy and teach kids about animals and agriculture.
As a beef operation with 55 head of cattle, the Hannahs aren't accustomed to keeping cows around. Once they've grown, all the animals head to the slaughterhouse to be processed into free-range, grass-fed beef.
The one exception? Sebastian.
Kim said he was first a show cow at the Howard County 4-H Fair, where her daughter, Marissa Shirey, led him in the beef competition. Most cows get sold in the auction at the end of the fair, but the family just couldn't bring themselves to see Sebastian turned into dinner. He was just too special.
"We've had great show cows, but not with his disposition," Kim said. "He is so laid back. He's about as Eeyore as it gets. He doesn't run. He doesn't spook, and we've had him everywhere. You don't find that very often."
But like everyone living on a farm, they've got to earn their board and keep, Kim said. So they put Sebastian to work as the farm's therapy cow.
"We basically said if he's going to stay, he's got to have a job," she said with a smirk.
Sebastian is just one example of how the Hannahs have taken a slightly unorthodox approach to operating their 112-year-old farm.
It was Justin's great-grandparents who first purchased 40 acres just east of the tiny, unincorporated town of Phlox and turned it into a small farming operation. The property included a house that the Hannahs still live in today.
In the early years, the farm had a couple of milk cows and grew mostly clover, oats and various vegetables like green beans. But the operation quickly expanded when Justin's grandfather purchased an additional 150 acres to begin crop farming and added milking stalls to the barn.
Today, the operation includes about 40 acres of pasture for the cows and around 300 acres for crops such as beans, hay, wheat and corn. They also farm additional acreage with another Howard County family.
But in an age where small, family-owned farms are becoming rarer, the Hannahs have also adapted and diversified their operation to help make ends meet.
The farm today grows 65 acres of sunflowers Kim uses as a backdrop for her photography business, Farm Truck Photography and Design. When the plants are mature, they harvest them and sell the product to Healthy Hoosier Oil, an operation near Converse that makes premium cold-pressed cooking oils.
And, of course, there's Sebastian. Justin said he's become a little like the farm's mascot since they put him to work as a therapy cow. But he's also become a good ambassador for the Howard County 4-H Fair and promoting agriculture to area kids.
That's something the Hannah's have made a centerpiece of their farm over the last decade. The family is a big proponent of 4-H's Bucket Calf Project, which allows kids to come to the farm to raise their own calves they then can show at the fair.
Kim said they currently have three calves available for 4-Hers to adopt. Throughout the year, the kids come on a regular basis to feed, clean and bond with the animals, all while under the supervision of Kim, Justin and Marissa.
"There are a lot of kids who don't have a place to do this," Kim said. "We basically provide them with everything they need to show the cows at the fair."
Justin said the program is more important today than ever, considering fewer and fewer kids have access to farming operations where they can learn about where their food comes from. He said staying connected to the land is crucial not just for 4-Hers, but for all of society.
"People are getting less associated with their food," Justin said. "It's kind of scary anymore the misconceptions people have of animals. Just because you eat them doesn't mean you can't enjoy their company."
He said the Bucket Calf Project is a great way to bridge that gap and give kids a chance to connect to rural areas where their food is produced.
"Not every kid can afford to feed the animal or buy the animal, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be able to have this experience," Justin said.
Today, over half the cattle at the farm have gone through the 4-H program, either as show cows or through the Bucket Calf Project. Justin said a big perk for the farm is it makes it easy to manage the herd since they're used to being handled.
"I can walk out in the field and probably put a rope on most of them and walk them up to the barn if I want to," he said. "That works out good for everybody."
Now, participating in the project is Justin's way of passing on the same opportunity that was given to him. He said when he was 15, his dad allowed him to purchase a piece of the farm to call his own and become a fourth generation farmer.
Justin said he hopes he can use the farm to help others gain an appreciation for agriculture and how their food is produced, and maybe even consider a career in farming.
"Young people always say they don't know what they're going to do," he said. "I always knew I was going to do this since I was 3. Working here was my college education."
