Fire investigators are still working to piece together the reason a fire — which killed a Kokomo woman and displaced dozens — broke out early Monday morning at a northside apartment complex.
Officials were dispatched around 2:45 a.m. Monday to the Summerset Apartments, located at 2978 Heritage Drive, in reference to a working fire with a possible victim still inside, according to a Kokomo Fire Department report.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they were met with heavy fire coming from the “ground floor to the second floor and out the roof” of the eight-apartment unit, and the doorway into the structure was blocked by heavy fire, the report indicated.
Due to the heavy smoke and flames, firefighters on scene began to take a “defensive stance,” the report noted, which meant officials attempted to isolate and stabilize the area so the fire would not spread to other parts of the nearby unaffected apartment complex.
After the heavy fire was eventually knocked down, crews then were able to use a chainsaw and cut open the wall that led to the apartment of 69-year-old Glenda Newton.
According to information in the report, Newton was found and removed from the bedroom of her ground-floor apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary findings from Newton’s autopsy — conducted Monday afternoon at the Howard County Coroner’s Office — were consistent with thermal and inhalation injuries due to the fire, a release from Howard County Coroner Dr. Steven Seele indicated.
Her final cause and manner of death are still pending forensic toxicology, Seele added.
Along with Newton’s death, the fire also displaced around 30 other residents of Summerset Apartments.
Lamar Holliday, regional communications director for the American Red Cross, told the Tribune that his organization sent a nine-person crew to provide immediate assistance for those families, and the KFD report also indicated that a laundry room at the apartment complex was opened up Monday as a temporary shelter.
The fire — including the heat source and area of fire origin — is still under investigation, but KFD’s report did indicate that an “unattended person” could have possibly been a human factor that contributed to its ignition.
Monday’s incident is the second such reported fire in the past four years at Summerset Apartments.
No one was reported seriously injured when another fire damaged part of the apartment complex in April 2018.
That fire, which also displaced several residents, appeared to originate from a ground-floor apartment before extending up and through the roof, per a Tribune article from shortly after the incident occurred.
Anyone with additional information on Monday’s incident is asked to contact KFD at 765-457-2636.
