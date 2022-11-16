Colten Pitner, a detective with the Peru Police Department and student in the software development program at Ivy Tech Community College, was recently in a bind.
He had been given the assignment to create a project for one of his classes, he said, but what he could choose to create was a bit vague.
And while he was racking his brain and trying to decide whether he wanted to build a website or design an app, Pitner picked his 7-year-old daughter Riley up from school one day.
“I asked her what she did, and she said she built a robot in science class,” Pitner said. “And she said that was her favorite thing of the whole day. So I said, ‘Great, let’s build a robot. Let’s try to make the best robot we can make together.’ I said that would be my project for the class.”
And so they did.
The pair would spend as much time as they could together building the robot too, with Pitner showing Riley technological concepts such as “loops” and “selection statements,” and Riley showing her father the power of childlike imagination and wonder.
“It was one of those where I could do it (the project) at school for me and hopefully get a good grade out of it,” Pitner said. “But throughout my schooling, there’s been so much time that I’ve been stuck in the other room studying or taking tests or doing homework, so to have a couple hours doing homework where I could just spend it with Riley, I can’t express how fun it’s been and how happy I’ve been to do it the past couple of weeks.”
And that all brings us to a classroom last week inside the main building at Kokomo’s Ivy Tech campus.
Standing in front of a few of his classmates, Pitner revealed “Witchy” the robot — named in honor of the Halloween season — publicly for the first time; Riley stood supportively by his side.
For a few minutes, the father and daughter duo showed the class how Witchy drives around in certain shapes controlled by predetermined codes that the pair created, earning smiles and even a couple bursts of laughter from those in attendance.
But the project itself, especially for Pitner, meant so much more than a grade and a few minutes of teaching a robot to glide across a table.
And it meant so much more because moments like those are fleeting for the Pitner family.
Back in June of this year, Riley was diagnosed with CLN3, also known as juvenile Batten disease.
Batten disease is a fatal neurological disorder that affects the cells in a person’s body, Pitner explained, and there is currently no cure for it.
“In a normal working body, the cells take in nutrients and use those nutrients,” he said, “and then there’s always a waste product. Our body then recycles that waste product. Well, Riley’s cells aren’t able to recycle that waste product, so you have a build-up of that, and it causes issues.”
Those cells then ultimately die, Pitner added.
Children with the disease — which is typically diagnosed around ages 5 to 7 — then develop vision issues and seizures.
As the disease progresses, lack of mobility and disruption in sleep become major factors, Pitner said, eventually leading to other disorders like Parkinson’s disease and dementia.
And while life expectancy isn’t always a concrete number, some of the research into the diagnosis reveals that many children living with Batten disease pass away in their late teens to early 20s.
“Having the diagnosis, once that happened, I knew I wanted to spend every minute I could with her, every day I could,” Pitner said. “A lot of people talk about what they’d do if they only had so much time. Unfortunately, we were told we only had so much time, so I am going to make every day count.
“This has definitely been a nice distraction at home,” he added. “Our goal right now is to just slow progression. Since there’s no cure, it’s just about slowing things down and buying time. We can do things for her mobility. But as for the mental aspect of it, there’s not a whole lot I know we can do. So, I guess my best shot at it is to keep her learning new skills. And this was a nice escape from reality, but it’s also hopefully helping her keep her little brain moving.”
And Pitner’s inspiration amid the struggles his family is facing has also rubbed off on his professor.
“He’s just an impressive student,” Julie Byrd said. “I’m not kidding you. He stepped up to the plate. I think what touched me most was just him saying, ‘I want to spend time with my daughter through this.’ I thought that was the coolest part.”
Riley is currently in medical trials, which take place in Texas, but Pitner pointed out that one of the most important pieces of the puzzle is to continue to spread awareness of the disease itself.
If you would like to learn more about Riley's journey, or to donate to the Pitner family, a GoFundMe page has been created for them. You can visit that website at https://www.gofundme.com/f/6yyq9-rileys-fight.
