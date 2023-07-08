When he was growing up, Mike Stites liked to do what a lot of other kids liked to do during lazy summer mornings: watch television.
But usually right in the middle of one of his favorite shows, Stites would hear his father Jim’s voice.
“He’d say ‘chore time,’” Mike said, smiling at the memory. “But we didn’t mind. We always kind of wanted to finish the show, but you knew you had to do chores.”
Because that was just part of living at Rex Stites Farms, a 1,400-acre property in northeastern Howard County named in honor of Mike’s grandfather and where Mike and Jim still work as partners.
And while his children are still young, Mike gets excited when he thinks about them getting to share in some of the same experiences he did as a kid.
“They’re 4 and 2, so they’re not quite yet in the field,” he laughed. “But both of them love riding in the tractor. It’s almost hard for me to walk out the door without them asking if they can come too. … My dad loves having the kids ride with him on the tractor too. And it’s just really neat to see them growing up with their grandpa and being a part of something he loves.”
But it’s not always fun and games on the farm either, Mike pointed out.
Maintaining the property, with its expansive fields of corn, soybean and wheat, comes with its own share of hard work.
“Weather is the biggest challenge,” Mike said. “Things are so different every day. … But I try to be here at the shop by 7:30 (a.m.). And a lot of times, I won’t leave here until 6 or 6:30 in the evening. I do go home for lunch. I only live about a mile away. So I go home for lunch and see the kids and wife. I grew up with that. Dad would always come in for lunch. Mom stayed home, so it was kind of family time for an hour. I always enjoyed that growing up.”
Another aspect of the farm that keeps Mike busy throughout the day is his 20-acre section of the property that he has devoted solely to organic farming.
Mike noted it’s a decision that came after his children were born and he began to think about food in a different way.
“I started doing some research,” he said. “I already knew what we do on the conventional side with spraying chemicals, but I think people are just becoming more aware of where their food is coming from and how it’s grown. So, I wanted to give it a try.”
It’s a way of farming that Mike said he finds challenging but also sort of exciting too.
“It sounds bad, but I kind of got bored with conventional farming,” he said. “You plant, you spray, you harvest. That’s it. And if you mess up something on the conventional side, chemicals are going to take care of it. You didn’t get all the weeds out when you worked the fields? No big deal, just spray chemicals on it, kill the weeds, and there you go.
“But with organic, it’s how you set your equipment, whether you have it set tight enough to the row to get all the weeds out of the row,” he added. “It’s your timing. You need to be in those fields every three or four days. It’s rotating the crops every season. You can’t just do corn after corn after corn each season. Just things like that make it fun and interesting.”
And while Mike doesn’t know what the future of Rex Stites Farms will be yet, he does know that he’s been very fortunate to work the land with his father by his side.
“It is an honor, it really is,” he said. “Sometimes we don’t agree on everything, but in the end, we both want the same thing.”
Jim agreed with his son.
“I know corporate farming is big, but still in America, there are a lot of family farms,” he said. “They’re just getting bigger. The smaller guys, if there’s nobody behind them to take it on, they get gobbled up by the bigger farmers. You’d like to see more young people come back onto the farm, but it’s an expensive hobby, so to say. You have to have equipment to operate it, and that equipment is getting more expensive all the time.
“So it’s nice knowing that this place will hopefully go on,” Jim added. “He (Mike) has got a son and maybe another one on the way. Hopefully I can still be young enough to farm with my grandson if everything goes all right, and we’ll have three generations all here together.”
