Around 24 years ago, Ken Cockrell happened to be driving around Kokomo when he saw a sign near the intersection of Apperson Way and Mulberry Street that read “Free Christmas Dinner.”
Wanting to know what that was about, Cockrell walked in to see if he could be of any assistance.
And he’s been volunteering for the same event — the Favors Christmas Dinner organized 26 years ago by Kokomo residents Russ and Judy Favor — ever since.
This year is a bit different for Cockrell, though, he noted.
After volunteering as a cook for over two decades, Cockrell and his wife stepped into a more organizational role this year after Judy stepped aside from leading the event.
“It’s humbling, I’ll tell you that,” Cockrell told the Tribune, adding that Judy still organizes the meal deliveries. “It’s also an experience that my wife and I are learning about. Miss Judy did a lot through the years to make this happen. Just being a cook and running the kitchen all those years, I didn’t see everything that it entails. But now we’re in charge of the donations. We’re in charge of picking up the food. All of that, it’s quite an undertaking.”
Due to COVID-19, the Favors Christmas Dinner will be a grab-and-go affair from 1-3 p.m. on Christmas Day at Morning Star Church, 2900 E. Markland Ave., and Cockrell noted that people can also contact Judy Favors at 765-457-3853 if they want their meals delivered.
And though Cockrell said he misses the camaraderie of a sit-down meal, he’s elated to know that the Favors Christmas Dinner will continue to provide a Christmas meal for all who might need it throughout the Howard County area this weekend.
“Sometimes, it’s those little things that can really change a person’s life,” he said, “even if it’s just for a moment. Some of these people, I won’t see again until next year, but it’s just that one moment that can really make an impact.
The Favors Christmas Dinner also says a lot about the generosity of Kokomo, Cockrell noted, particularly the men and women who take the time to volunteer for the event year after year.
“This is on Christmas Day,” he said. “We could have a lot of people that say, ‘No, I want to stay home with my family. I have to do this or that.’ Instead, they come and help. That’s pretty neat. … It says everybody has a big heart. The biggest thing I think this dinner brings out is that it shows that a lot of people do have a heart for Christ, which is what Christmas is all about. … I’m proud to be from Kokomo.”
