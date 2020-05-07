United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties has received a donation from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to provide more than 100,000 meals for children in Howard and Tipton counties.
Libby O’Brien, United Way’s community development director, said United Way will now organize food stops at all Howard and Tipton county schools to provide the meals.
The first stop is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Tipton Middle School. The next free food stop will be from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for families in the Tri-Central Community School Corporation district.
The funds provided by FCA will be used to connect children and families to food pantry services via Food Finders Food Bank.
“FCA has always been an incredible partner for United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties, and this most recent investment is just another example of how tuned in they are to the needs of our community,” said Rex Ambrose, United Way board president.
To find more information, call 765-457-HELP or text ACCESS to 85511, or visit searchunitedwayhowardcounty.org or searchunitedwaytiptoncounty.org.
As the pandemic unfolds, United Way said it is partnering with nonprofits to make sure supports are in place to help struggling families who are being hit the hardest right now with unbudgeted expenses.
Donations can be made securely at unitedwayhoco.org, by calling 765-457-HELP (4357) or by mailing a check to 210 W Walnut St., Kokomo, IN, 46901.
