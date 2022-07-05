Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.