For centuries, fireworks have been a staple in Independence Day celebrations.
Brian Hudson, owner of Mr. Fireworks, which is at 1240 E. Gano St., Kokomo, said there are multiple factors that affect how busy the shop is during the national holiday.
“As long as I’ve done it, I’ve never been able to figure out what’s the busiest day,” Hudson said. “I’ve done this for 50 years and every time I think I know what’s going on, what’s going to be the busiest day, it’s never what I think.”
Factors such as weather conditions and the day of the week the Fourth of July falls on can make an impact on how busy the store is, Hudson explained. He added that he’s always surprised — either by how well the day goes or bad it is.
Although it was relatively calm around noon Monday, Hudson predicted the shop would be fairly busy after more people got out of work.
“Today should be the best day we’ve had, but we’ve had two years that were the best this industry has ever had,” Hudson said.
Although he had expected sales to taper off this year, Hudson said this year’s sales are looking similar to last year’s. The margins are changing, though.
One of the most important things the shop does to prepare for the holiday is setting prices, Hudson said. As the industry changes and customers worry about the economy, he added, deciding how to price merchandise can be a challenge.
Due to gaps in the supply chain, Hudson estimated shipping cost four times more than it did in recent years. There are also shipments that haven’t been delivered yet. So far, Mr. Fireworks hasn’t been forced to raise its prices.
“We’ve decided to take care of the masses instead of our margins,” Hudson said. Although keeping prices low has been beneficial, Hudson also doubts whether customers actually check the prices at other stores.
“It is a high risk, high reward business,” Hudson said.
In comparison, hiring seasonal employees has been fairly easy. Most people return from previous seasons, especially teachers who want to earn some extra money during the summer.
This year, one of the shop’s best sellers was a set of fireworks with 500 grams of pyrotechnic powder labelled “Kokomo.” The shop had already sold out of the nine-shot cake by noon Monday.
Hudson said he initially became interested in fireworks when he was young. He and his brothers would open firework stands to fund their trips to the fair or to purchase mini bikes. His parents also made them set aside money for college.
After going to university to earn a business degree, Hudson went back to selling fireworks. Although he’s dabbled with other businesses, such as convenience stores or silk-screening, he said he always has the fireworks business to fall back on.
With five decades of experience selling fireworks, Hudson said he’s learned anyone can be interested in fireworks.
Some customers tell him they’ve saved their money all year to spend thousands of dollars on fireworks while others are just as happy purchasing inexpensive fireworks, he explained. Hudson supposes interest levels are affected by how people are raised and what they’ve grown accustomed to.
“It doesn’t matter what walk of life, everybody loves fireworks,” Hudson said.
