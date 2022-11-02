While shops locked up Sunday evening at Markland Mall, a crowd of people gathered near the food court. On cue, they shouted the tagline for We Care’s upcoming telethon, “We’ll be right back with more We Care. Happy 50th anniversary.”
The 2022 Trim-A-Tree festival began after the telethon recording and some housekeeping rules, which were mainly explained for the benefit of the 30 new decorators. The trees are on display now and will be auctioned off at 5 p.m. Nov. 13, which is a Sunday.
There are 69 organizations participating this year, with 13 decorating wreaths, nine decorating 4 ½-foot trees and 47 decorating 7 ½-foot trees.
Last year, the family of Gertrud Rice brought in $16,000 — the largest amount raised by any of the decorations in 2021 — with a wreath titled “Hot cocoa with Grandma.”
The family returned to honor the memory of Gertrud again this year. After the first hour, Susi Miller was admiring the finishing touches.
Miller explained this year’s wreath is titled “Oma’s front porch.” The family placed a bench and mailbox in front of the wreath, doing their best to replicate Gertrud’s front porch. They’re hoping to raise the most money again.
Miller added her family has participated in the We Care event for five years, always celebrating the memory of their matriarch. Usually, she said, her husband, Andy, starts a bidding war with Martin Wrecker Services during the tree auction.
In the center of the mall, Liberty Financial decorated a tree celebrating We Care’s 50th anniversary. The 7 ½-foot tree was decorated with red and gold trim, and $600 worth of toys were placed under the tree.
The group has participated in the We Care Trim-A-Tree Festival for 28 years, noted Liberty Financial owner, Bill Bersbach.
“We felt strongly about the different charities that are taken care of and thought it was a good cause,” Bersbach said of Liberty Financial’s longstanding participation. “So, we got involved.”
In contrast, Aurora Financial Strategies was participating in the tree decorating festival for the first time.
Everyone who works in the business grew up in Kokomo, said Allie Ault.
“Now that we’re all establishing a firm together, it’s really important to us that we give back to our community,” Ault said. “We’re really excited to decorate a tree and be out here with all the crowd tonight.”
The company settled on a “cinematic Christmas” theme, Ault said. The tree was decorated with a variety of boxed candy, popcorn and different Christmas movies.
Ault explained the group had wanted to decorate its tree with references to a Christmas movie but couldn’t decide which one to go with. So, instead of choosing one movie, Aurora Financial decided to tackle as many as it could.
Nearby, Northwestern Elementary second grade teachers were carrying on a tradition.
The school has participated in the fundraiser for 19 years and always buys the tree back on auction day. As a result, the tree’s skirt has remained the same for nearly two decades.
Katie Griner, one of the teachers, explained second grade students also make the tree’s ornaments every year.
When the teachers learned it was We Care’s 50th anniversary, they decided to go with a celebratory theme. The ornaments were filled with multicolored pom poms and topped with gold-colored foil.
Griner explained the school assigns community service projects that align with the second grade social studies standards. The projects can range from fundraising efforts to simply doing chores around the house — it depends what the student’s community is like, and what the student can do to help.
The Trim-A-Tree festival, Griner said, ties in well with the social studies standards.
“It’s a really neat tradition,” Griner said. “It’s something that the kids look forward to every year.”
