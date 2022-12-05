Nearing 5 p.m. Sunday, the We Care donation processing station looked sparse. Almost everything had been auctioned off already during the annual 48 hour telethon.
With their responsibilities mostly wrapped up, the volunteers opted to watch the last super lot auction — lot 1011. Throughout the weekend-long telethon, the nonprofit’s 50th, people had been wondering how much the notable items would sell for.
A vintage Bennett gasoline pump sold for $3,750. The Cushman motorcycle went for $4,300. Then, a bidding war broke out over a We Care-branded golf cart, eventually settling at $10,100.
The We Care building, formerly an Aldi, erupted with applause.
Chris Ramberger, a longtime volunteer, could hardly believe the golf cart had raised more than $10,000. He remembered fixing the cart before the telethon began, sweating and swearing at the vehicle, hoping it would be in working condition by the time the auction began.
In the phone operator room, where volunteers received bids, a whiteboard listed three items that have become a We Care tradition: the Bronson memorial, the Waterford crystal and the We Care sign and bell that appears on screen whenever viewers tuned in to the televised auction.
A single word was etched on the whiteboard while a three-person bidding war fought for the 50th anniversary We Care sign. The sign sold for $9,000. The word was “Hope.”
Television screens switched from the phone operating room to a doll that had been manufactured by Hasbro in 1965.
Becky Varnell, president of We Care, was already misty-eyed when bidding for the Hope Doll began.
When the clock halted new bidders from calling in, the doll sat at a $16,000 bid. There was still a bidding war to settle, though.
The tally jumped to $17,000, then $17,500 in a matter of seconds.
Everyone cheered when the bids hit $20,000. The operators weren’t done yet.
Volunteers handed Varnell a tissue. By the time bids hit $25,000, she was crying.
Pam Maloney, who was on the line with one of the entrenched bidders, said “Let’s just do 30 and get it over with.” The bidder agreed, sending the room of operators into a frenzy of cheers.
Minutes later, the bidding war was finished. The Hope Doll had sold for $35,000.
Then, more calls came in, adding a flurry of donations to the winning bid. The grand total ended at $60,500.
“I was very nervous with all the money that Hope has raised,” Maloney said after the phones stopped ringing. “It’s just astronomical.”
Elsewhere, Varnell was called on stage to tell viewers and volunteers alike how much money the telethon had raised this year. She smiled, looking at a page with the total written on it.
Between telethon bids and check presentations, We Care had raised $280,988.
WWKI’s Kenny Beasley had one more donation to announce, though. He had raised an additional $750 from people who wanted to see his head shaved on television, bringing the total amount raised to $281,738.
Looking up toward the barber, he asked to keep his beard and eyebrows.
With a crowd gathered around to get a better view of Beasley’s hair falling to the ground, Varnell returned to the stage to ask what had been causing the hullabaloo.
“We raised another $750,” Beasley told the We Care president.
“Well thank you, but I’m keeping my hair,” Varnell said. The crowd chuckled.
As volunteers began to clear out, the We Care president said she had been left speechless by the telethon’s success.
She slept for only 10 hours between Friday and Sunday evening and told the Tribune she was looking forward to taking Monday off.
“Markets have been down. Prices are high for everything. It costs more for everybody. We didn’t know what was going to happen, but we knew that this community loves the people in the community,” Varnell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.