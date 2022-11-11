A new page in American history began Aug. 13, 1918, when Opha May Johnson became the first female to join the Marine Corps. More than 100 years later, an Air Force base near her Kokomo hometown honored the legacy of female Marines Johnson began.
The Marine Corps Reserve building at Grissom Air Force Base has a new name.
In conjunction with the Marine Corps’ 247th birthday, a celebration was held at Grissom Thursday morning. There were “Oorah” chants from the audience and a sword-cut cake, but the focus was firmly placed on Johnson’s legacy as the building was renamed the “Sergeant Opha May Johnson Marine Corps Reserve Center.”
A bronze plaque will be installed on the building soon, explained Kay Ross, president of the Indiana Chapter of Women Marines Association. Organizers had intended to have the plaque prepared for the ceremony, but production delays had postponed the actual installation.
Taking the podium, Colonel Gretchen Wiltse was the first to contextualize Johnson’s service.
Although women had served alongside men since the American Revolution, she said, they weren’t able to take on titled positions. The Navy Nurse Corps was established in 1908, but the 20 women who first served had been considered an auxiliary group and did not receive any military benefits.
Loretta Walsh was the first woman to officially join the military when she enlisted in the Navy on March 21, 1917, Wiltse explained. The following year, Johnson was the first to join the Marine Corps.
“Officers at the time were instructed to enlist women of excellent character, neat appearance and with business or office experience,” Wiltse said.
Although there had been more than 300 women in line that day, Johnson was the first to enlist. She had already been working for the war department but wanted a chance to serve in uniform.
After 30 days, she was promoted to sergeant.
“The legacy of Sergeant Opha May Johnson and all women who volunteer to serve by breaking down barriers, creating opportunities and setting the stage for successful women of the future is what we honor here today,” Wiltse said.
Sergeant Mariah Copeland said her experience in the military has been characterized by recognition as a Marine, not a woman.
“When I first joined the Corps five years ago, I never realized there was once a time serving our country in uniform was something women weren’t allowed to do,” said Sergeant Mariah Copeland. “It never crossed my mind.”
As one sergeant to another, she expressed gratitude for Johnson’s role as a trailblazer.
“Thank you for showing the world that women were capable of going the distance, pushing through adversity and achieving the goals in whatever path they wish to take,” Copeland said. “Semper Fi.”
Gunnery Sergeant Brian Knowles, who works as a historian for the Marine Corps Reserves, was recognized as the driving force behind the building’s renaming.
While working on the Marine Corps Reserves’ centennial celebration, Knowles said, he realized Johnson hadn’t only been the first female to join the Marines, she was also the first to join the reserves.
The Women Marines Association installed a headstone at Johnson’s previously unmarked grave in 2018. But Knowles said he thought the Marine Corps Reserves could still do more to honor her.
When Knowles pitched the idea of renaming the Grissom building, he said, each of his fellow Marines had been on board with the memorialization.
It would take more than a year of research and bureaucratic navigation for Knowles’ goal to come to fruition.
“It’s a relief because of all the in-depth review and research that went into this,” Knowles said just before the dedication ceremony, which was attended by a mixture of civilians and military officers.
