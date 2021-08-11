LOGANSPORT — It would be easy to drive right past Haunted Hill's Dark Market if you weren't looking for it. It's on a narrow county road in Logansport, with woods surrounding the wrought iron gates adorned with skulls at the close.
It's not Halloween, it's not even "spooky season" — the time of year from late August through Oct. 31 during which All Hallow's Eve enthusiasts revel in the creepy and the kooky. And that's the point.
As owners Megan Brown and Melissa Lytle say, it's always Halloween on the Hill.
The black-and-white shop is decked out with skeletons and cobwebs. Rob Zombie played from the speakers during the Tribune's Aug. 3 visit to the market. The building is surrounded by tall trees on Lytle's property. Being so close to nature and nothing else gives the location an authentically frightening vibe.
And the pair said that's what they wanted.
"We couldn't do all the things we want to do if we were in town," Lytle said. "And there's so much we want to do."
Fridays are Fright Nights from 6-11 p.m., which invite guests to come enjoy refreshments and get creeped out. The building is decked out in green, purple and black lights, and music blasts while creepy characters prowl the parking lot (customers are welcome to wear costumes as well).
Haunted Hill's soft opening was June 1, and they'll host a grand opening on Oct. 2 with a haunted walk, food, games and more. They'll even have horror celebrity appearances this year — Tony Moran, who played Michael Myers in the first "Halloween" movie, will be on site the second weekend in October.
Next year, they'll expand their building. When talking about their future, they spoke as assuredly as one would if they knew each other forever.
Actually, they had been neighbors for three years but only met last year during the pandemic shutdown. Brown said she and her husband, Blake, saw Lytle with her husband, Richard, riding around on their golf cart, and eventually the couples got to talking during socially distanced driveway hangouts. As Lytle and Brown got to know each other, they spent more and more time together.
"We just clicked," Lytle said. "It was immediate, really."
Then, Lytle invited Brown into her home, and Brown was captivated by all of the unusual and macabre items that Lytle had used to decorate her home. Brown was stunned to find out that Lytle didn't purchase the items — she made them.
"That's when we started talking about what kind of things we make," Lytle said. "I like spooky stuff, you like spooky stuff. Why don't we open a spooky store?"
The pair were both independently crafty, so they put their heads together to make their dreams of having a year-round spooky store a possibility. Their husbands, Blake and Richard, worked to put together the black-and-white prefab building they purchased. The spouses showed their support in many ways, including doing the construction and adding gravel for a parking lot, moving rocks, installing insulation and shelving and moving display cases.
The market is indeed spooky, but it's more like walking into an eccentric, dark-themed living room than a Halloween store. An LED-lit glass display case houses special interest items, such as specialty knives, a creepy mask with a stapled mouth handmade by a local teenaged artist, and rare Fangoria trading cards. On a high shelf are huge, authentic masks from "Killer Klowns from Outer Space."
The shop's shelves are stocked with art and items mostly made from independent artists who are either local or found by the women through Etsy. Every item — print and image — has been licensed or purchased wholesale to support the local artists. They're careful to give fair consignment agreements and retail items at the artist's recommended price points.
The only items that aren't from a small business come from Trick or Treat Studios, a team of FX industry professionals who make high-end masks, props and costuming.
"If we didn't make it, or if it didn't come from a small business or artist, it's probably from Trick or Treat Studios" Brown said. "Otherwise, it's all from a small business or artist."
Quite a bit of the wares were made by the owners themselves.
Brown makes horror movie-themed T-shirts, keychains, pop sockets, earrings, coffee mugs, tumbler glasses (which are in such high demand that Brown can't make them fast enough) and more. Lytle, "the fashionista" of the two, designs pretty much whatever she wants — home decor, lamps, wreathes, centerpieces, she's even dabbled in oddities — there's a framed animal skeleton she arranged with leaves — and she's learning taxidermy. One of her custom designs on display is a goth wedding hat — a top hat with flowers, lace appliques and a veil.
Anything else the women dream up, they make together. Whenever one of them needs a hand, the other helps out. They call each other "soul sisters" and consider themselves best friends.
The besties weren't anticipating that opening a Halloween market in the dead of summer would make for a booming business, but they were pleasantly surprised. The first few months have gone gangbusters, with many of the women's favorite items already wiped from the shelves.
Support for the shop has been staggering, Brown said. Some voices have been particularly supportive, including Studio Black owner's Kado Downs.
"He was one of the first businesses that ever gave us a shoutout and he's continued to support us," Lytle said. "He likes and shares almost everything we post. We're really appreciative of him."
As the pair's business grows, so does their friendship. They don't quarrel over differences, rather they trust each other's artist eye and creative judgment.
"Personally it means the world to me," Lytle said. "I have a best friend, that's number one. Even if this goes down, no matter what happens, that's number one."
While the market deals in creepy commodities, the real driving force behind the business is having a place for the oddballs to hang out. Brown and Lytle said they've been in situations where they felt they needed to hide tattoos or be less expressive with fashion. They want guests to have a different experience at Haunted Hill's.
"I was the weird kid in school, but I always had a lot of friends," Brown said. "But there really wasn't a 'place' for me. We're really big believers in equality, and we want people to have a 'place' here."
