...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana north of Interstate 70.
* WHEN...Through 8 AM EDT today.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house. Jan Steiglitz and Mitchell try to work out the lettering on Mitchell’s keepsake box April 12.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Rosie Miller and Laura Groves talk about the technique used for the wood burning that Groves is holding.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Joyce Hannah talks to Kathy Smith, who recently joined the Sunshine Art Club.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club April 12 that meets every Wednesday at her house.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
centerpieceeditor's pick
Artists find support through the Sunshine Art Club
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house. Jan Steiglitz and Mitchell try to work out the lettering on Mitchell’s keepsake box April 12.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Joyce Hannah talks to Kathy Smith, who recently joined the Sunshine Art Club.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club April 12 that meets every Wednesday at her house.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Although Jane Mitchell doesn’t consider herself to be an artist, her house is speckled with arts and crafts projects she’s produced in the past two decades. Painted stones line her flowerbed, floral designs accent her pool’s veranda and a three-story miniature house sits in one of her windows, showing off tiny handmade furniture.
One corner of her garage is filled with ribbons — they’re trophies from art competitions at the Howard County 4-H Fair. If you let your eyes wander in the garage, you’ll find troves of arts and crafts supplies: drawers of glass are sorted by color, a slew of different paints are organized on a shelf and fabric is tucked neatly away nearby.
A group of tables sit in the middle of the garage. It serves as more than a workspace. It’s also where a collective of retired women gather to support each other’s artistic endeavors.
Meet the Sunshine Art Club. They meet every Wednesday to chat and make art together.
Mitchell said the group has been meeting for about a decade.
The former Delco Electronics employee explained she took art classes with her coworkers. She still remembers working on her first painting — a bike with a seat that was tricky to put on canvas.
The same painting can currently be found in the Kokomo Artists Association’s downtown Artworks Gallery. Mitchell is the gallery’s guest artist for the month of April.
Visitors are able to check out her work, including a mosaic pumpkin, painted roof tiles and a flower made with bottle caps, until Saturday.
Before Mitchell took art classes, she said she could hardly draw a stick figure.
“I didn’t know I had any talent,” Mitchell said.
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house. Jan Steiglitz and Mitchell try to work out the lettering on Mitchell’s keepsake box April 12.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Rosie Miller and Laura Groves talk about the technique used for the wood burning that Groves is holding.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Joyce Hannah talks to Kathy Smith, who recently joined the Sunshine Art Club.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club April 12 that meets every Wednesday at her house.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. Jan Stieglitz gives feedback to Robin Andreas who is holding up a wine bottle carrier that she is painting. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. Lola Bowley looks through the kaleidoscope that she is making from stained glass. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. As projects are worked on ideas and suggestions flow. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. Some of the time is just spent working. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. Someone always brings snacks. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. Jane Mitchel works on a keepsake basket for her granddaughter. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. Mary Bledsoe keeps stopping to jump into conversations. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. Laura Groves and Rosie Miller talk technique work on painting possibilities. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. Jan Steiglitz and Jane Mitchell try to work out the lettering on Mitchell's granddaughter's keepsake box. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. Jan Steiglitz and Jane Mitchell try to work out the lettering on Mitchell's granddaughter's keepsake box. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Art Club
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house. Jan Steiglitz and Mitchell try to work out the lettering on Mitchell’s keepsake box April 12.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Rosie Miller and Laura Groves talk about the technique used for the wood burning that Groves is holding.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Joyce Hannah talks to Kathy Smith, who recently joined the Sunshine Art Club.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club April 12 that meets every Wednesday at her house.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. Jan Stieglitz gives feedback to Robin Andreas who is holding up a wine bottle carrier that she is painting. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. Lola Bowley looks through the kaleidoscope that she is making from stained glass. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. As projects are worked on ideas and suggestions flow. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. Some of the time is just spent working. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. Someone always brings snacks. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. Jane Mitchel works on a keepsake basket for her granddaughter. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. Mary Bledsoe keeps stopping to jump into conversations. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. Laura Groves and Rosie Miller talk technique work on painting possibilities. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. Jan Steiglitz and Jane Mitchell try to work out the lettering on Mitchell's granddaughter's keepsake box. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Jane Mitchell hosts an art club that meets every Wednesday at her house on April 12, 2023. Jan Steiglitz and Jane Mitchell try to work out the lettering on Mitchell's granddaughter's keepsake box. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
When the class teacher moved to a different state, classes were canceled.
Soon, Mitchell found herself missing the camaraderie of other artists. Then, one day at Kohl’s, she ran into a friend who had attended the classes with her. They decided to start meeting on their own and the Sunshine Art Club was born.
It’s grown a bit since then, though.
Most weeks, Mitchell said, somewhere between five to 10 people stop by her garage ready to work.
Grabbing an extra table and chair, she explained there isn’t really enough room for more than 10 people. The artists like to sprawl out with their projects.
Kathy Smith found herself at the table for the first time April 12. By the end of her first meeting, she said she had enjoyed her time with the Sunshine Art Club and would be happy to join the group.
Smith spent most of her time working on a cross stitching project and, like the rest of the group, chatting with the other women at the table.
Usually, the group explained, each person works on their own project. They take breaks to catch up on each other’s lives, ask for input from the other artists and compliment each other. Progress on their respective projects comes at their leisure.
“We spend a lot of time letting paint dry,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said the group often looks to Laura Groves, a former music teacher with the Western school system, for artistic guidance.
Groves explained she’s mostly known for commissioned watercolors of animal portraits. She’ll try just about anything, though.
“I think art is just the courage to do something,” Groves said.
Sitting at the extra table Mitchell put out, Groves was working on a wood burning piece that depicted a woman in armor. Using water color pencils, she showed Joyce Hannah how she does shading — with acrylics, she added, you have to start with darker colors and move to lighter ones.
A few moments later, the Sunshine Club member came back with an updated painting of a hydrangea.
“She’s just popping off,” Hannah said, showing off the painted flower.
Across the table, Mitchell was working on a keepsake box that would store photographs of her first great-granddaughter. The wooden box was decorated with polka dots and had her great-granddaughter’s name on the front.
Every now and then, Mitchell said, one of the members will teach a class to the other participants. In the past, they’ve made concrete leaves and decorative stone liners. As the group packed up April 12, they discussed holding a class to paint coffee mugs Mitchell was giving to her fellow artists.
“This is one of the ways old retired ladies spend our time,” Sunshine Art Club member Robin Andreas joked, putting some finishing touches on a painted wine bottle carrier. “It stimulates our brains.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.