In recent years, Frankenstein’s monster has stomped around the Seiberling Mansion during the annual performances of “From Dark Pages.”
Although the creature is returning, the monster won’t be played by Stew Lauterbach, the Howard County Historical Society’s curator, this year. Auditions for the role of Frankenstein’s monster, as well as the other characters in Dark Pages, will be held at the Seiberling Mansion on Aug. 28 and 29.
Aubrey Drake, who is directing the theatrical tour for the first time, said there are 21 main roles to fill in the show and a handful of background roles, like warlocks who hiss and growl at visitors.
There are three nonspeaking main roles in the production.
Drake said performers who are able to pull off an English or Irish accent are highly encouraged to audition, but accents aren’t strictly required for the show.
When people arrive at the Seiberling for auditions, Drake said, they’ll be asked to fill out a form specifying how much acting experience they have and whether they’ve performed in Dark Pages before.
Aug. 28 auditions will be held 2-5 p.m., and the Aug. 29 auditions will run from 6-8 p.m.
Performers should be able to attend weekly rehearsals, which Drake said would likely be held Sundays or Mondays. The exact time for the weekly rehearsals has not been decided yet, though. The actual performances of Dark Pages will be Oct. 21 and 22.
Having performed in Dark Pages since the theatrical tour’s first year, Drake said she was excited to finally execute ideas she’s had to improve the show.
“I want to do the entire show, because we've never done the entire show all at once,” Drake said. “To do that, I have to have a lot of people come to audition.”
