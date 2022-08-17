Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, played by Jay Ashcraft, descends the steps of the Seiberling Mansion as he begins the live action murder mystery tour as the tour guide. “From the Dark Pages” had guests tracking Jack the Ripper and meeting characters and authors from Victorian Gothic literature on Friday, October 19, 2018. Tours continue Saturday from 5-9 p.m. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune