“Evening on the Seiberling Lawn: An Automotive Scavenger Hunt” on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The scavenger hunt was a free event to learn more about Howard County’s automotive history, as well as imagine innovations for the future of the automotive industry. The next scavenger hunt is scheduled for August 19, 4-8 p.m. at the Seiberling.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber can be reached at 765-454-8597, by email at kelly.lafferty@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter @KLaffGerber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.