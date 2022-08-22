Dark clouds had already dispersed a small rain shower over the Winding Creek Bluegrass Festival Saturday morning when the twang of banjos being tuned rang out across several campsites.
At the edge of the treeline, folks began to gather around an old log cabin that had been built in the 1800s before being transported to the festival grounds. Taking his seat on the front porch, Jake Burrows invited the students under the roof.
“Banjos don’t like water,” Burrows said as the four students found their seats.
Burrows had performed on the festival’s stage the previous night with the Kevin Prater Band. Each member of the band led a Saturday morning workshop on their particular instrument, starting with fiddle and mandolin at 9 a.m.
Burrows later explained he had been playing banjo for roughly 15 years. He had started after finding out his uncle had been a musician.
The 10 a.m. banjo workshop didn’t have a particular lesson plan nor end goal the students were working toward. Instead, anyone was free to ask questions that might help them walk away with a better understanding of their instrument and how to play it.
The workshop could turn conversational at times, with some students offering their own advice and approach to music.
The first question, asked by John Funk, was how to learn songs by ear.
Funk explained he had spent plenty of time working with banjo tabs — a chart that shows which notes the musician should play with a map of the fretboard. Memorizing all of the notes, Funk added, was tedious and, sometimes, counterintuitive.
“You’re not learning the melody, you’re learning a sequence,” Funk said.
Burrows sympathized. He had run into the same problem.
The first piece of advice he had for the class was “Don’t be afraid to try.” He also suggested Funk should throw away the book of tabs, or at least lock it in a vault somewhere.
“I suppose the best way to try to start learning by ear is just listening with an open mind,” Burrows said. “If you can pick something out that you recognize, a certain lick, you can say ‘I know that lick, so I’ve already got that part beat. I just need to learn the notes in between.’”
One of the students asked whether Burrows had a trick to keep a banjo in tune. If they knew, another student added, they’d all be rich.
Chad Haschel joked he had spent half of his life tuning his banjo and the other half playing out of tune.
The remarks sparked a lengthy conversation about various banjo manufacturers and how different parts of the instrument can affect the tone.
For example, Burrows explained, the tail piece, which holds the strings at the base of a banjo, can be replaced to improve a banjo’s sound. The tuners at the head of the banjo can also be replaced or refurbished.
“It’s a mechanic’s dream instrument,” Burrows said, going into all ways a banjo can be modified. “You can do whatever you want to it. You can have it torn apart in 15 minutes.”
The group also discussed finger picks and whether they should be modified.
The pointer and middle finger picks are often manufactured with a pointed end. Some banjo players curl the ends to match the contour of their fingertips while others leave it pointed.
“It depends on your hands, your fingers, how you play, everything,” Burrows said to the group.
Burrows plays with his finger picks curled, a trick he picked up from Earl Scruggs, an influential banjo player who developed fingerpicking banjo. It mostly comes down to the efficiency and preferences of the musician, he added.
The youngest student, Benjamin Wilson, pressed his finger picks against the porch railing, trying to bend the picks.
“I’ve got a good sized hand,” Burrows said. “I found I wasn’t digging into the string bad. I could play a bit smoother, a little faster.”
An antique John Deere tractor popped rhythmically in the background as the group transitioned to kick offs, notes that signify the beginning of a song.
Burrows played a popular kick off, listing the notes by where they were played on the fretboard, before having the students try to copy the notes.
Sometimes, Burrows told the group, a kickoff only has to be two notes. He encouraged them to listen to their favorite banjo players to see how they started songs or played the driving forces.
The group also discussed the role of a banjo in the context of a bluegrass band. Burrows explained it was better to hang back on the fretboard and play simpler notes while the fiddle player takes a few moments to shine. When an instrument with a lower register plays a solo, the banjo player might want to play higher notes.
“That’s something you learn in time,” Burrows said. “How to play within a band, how to play behind the singer to make them sound really good.”
While most of the lessons had finished and dispersed by 11 a.m., the banjo students remained on the porch. It had started to rain again, this time coming down heavier than the morning shower that had hardly dampened the ground.
The workshop had gained an audience. Onlookers had initially been watching from benches facing the porch, but as the rain came down, they found seats under the awning.
With the workshop winding down and the storm passing, the collective of banjo players decided to leave the porch with a jam session. They picked into “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” with audience members beaming at the performance.
Later in the afternoon, after another performance with the Kevin Prater Band, Burrows explained the importance of keeping bluegrass and banjo music alive.
“It’s history. Just like all history, it’s good to preserve it because you can always look back, good or bad, and learn something from it,” Burrows said. “With music itself, there’s so much you can go back and look at… If you don’t preserve it, then it’s lost.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.