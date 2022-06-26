People dance as the Carver Center Summer Celebration crowd listens to When Doves Cry, a Prince tribute band, in Foster Park on Saturday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Dwight Hobson sings along with When Doves Cry, a Prince tribute band, as his 5-year-old son DeCoryion Hobson sits on his lap during the Carver Center Summer Celebration in Foster Park on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
When Doves Cry, a Prince tribute band, performed during the Carver Center Summer Celebration in Foster Park on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
When Doves Cry, a Prince tribute band, performed during the Carver Center Summer Celebration in Foster Park on Saturday.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Despite warm weather and a bit of rain, people gathered in Foster Park on Saturday to celebrate the Carver Community Center’s 75th birthday.
Donta Rogers, executive director at the Community Center, said he remembers going to Carver as a child. Since he was 8, Rogers said, the Community Center has been a venue to explore art, play basketball and enjoy parties.
Rogers added his son grew up at the Community Center as well.
“I’ve been here a very, very long time,” Rogers said.
The Community Center has remained somewhat similar throughout the years, he said. Although it’s held true to its original goals, it’s adapted the specific ways it operates to fit the needs of the community.
The center began organizing this year’s Summer Celebration in January.
The festival started at noon and continued to grow, with more booths and visitors arriving throughout the day.
Although organizers from the Kokomo Summer Concert Series picked the headliner — a Prince tribute band called When Doves Cry — Rogers picked the openers, an Indianapolis-based Blues group called Gene Deer Band.
Rogers had first heard the band at Slippery Noodle Inn, an Indianapolis establishment that regularly books Blues musicians.
“They are pretty good,” Rogers said, noting the skill of the band, and how he particularly enjoys listening to the singer and organ player.
Rogers said the Summer Celebration is the largest fundraiser the Community Center has each year. He said he also appreciates the event as an opportunity to work with the city.
“It’s for the community,” Rogers said. “We love people to come together. We’ve got music, food and entertainment. It’s a great event.”
Some visitors had already set up lawn chairs by the time sound check started and Daniella Hizer sang at the DJ’s booth. As the headliners were getting ready to take the stage, the crowd had grown and sprawled across Foster Park.
The Summer Celebration began roughly 20 years ago, Rogers said. In the past, it was called Rib Fest, but Rogers changed the name after becoming executive director because there weren’t many restaurants in Kokomo that served ribs.
The Carver Community Center was founded by the Rev. Henry A. Perry to serve as a recreational site for local African-American youth.
Following the notoriety of Eleanor Roosevelt’s visit to the Douglass School, where Perry was principal, the reverend began his campaign to get the Community Center built.
Kokomo Tribune archives show a groundbreaking ceremony was held July 8, 1947. The building was officially opened a year later, June 15, 1948.
During the Summer Celebration, Rogers said he thought Perry would be honored to see the Center’s current state.
“What he did back then is pretty much what’s going on right now,” Rogers said. “The mission is focused, pretty much, on what he had started; Building on our legacy for our community by promoting education, health and wellbeing.”
Rogers encouraged anyone who would like to support the Community Center to get a membership, make a donation to the center or sponsor one of its programs.
There were various programs the Carver Community Center promoted during the Summer Celebration.
For instance, the Carver Center is participating in a back-to-school assistance program, distributing backpacks, school supplies and shoes on July 13.
Hannah Hood, who started teaching art classes at the Community Center last month, also made an appearance at the festival, helping children with pointillism painting on smooth pebbles. She also handed out flyers for the Carver Center’s art program.
Hood said she’s enjoyed teaching the adult and youth art classes so far. The time spent making artwork with community members offers a break from the chaos or monotony of everyday life, she added. Her 6-year-old sister, Henley, also seems excited to attend the classes.
So far, both the children and adult classes have primarily worked with paint.
As a multimedia artist, Hood said she’d like to bring other mediums, such as sculptures or collage work, to the class.
Adult classes start at 1 p.m. Mondays and youth classes begin 12:30 p.m. Thursdays. To join, visitors must have a Carver Center membership or a $5 day pass.
Although there have been renovations and expansions to the building, the center has always been located at 1030 N. Purdum St.
Most recently, the Community Center renovated its locker rooms and showers with funding from a Community Development Block Grant. Rogers said the renovations were finished in February.
Looking toward the future, Rogers said he would like to see aesthetic renovations, such as a fresh coat of paint and repairs to some of the center’s flooring.
Overall, though, Rogers said the building is in good shape.
“With the help of the city, we’re doing pretty well,” Rogers said. “We’re maintaining it and keeping it clean.”
