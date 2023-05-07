Different organizations visited the Garden Square apartment complex Saturday afternoon to educate children on the importance of bicycle safety.
Blessed Innovation Safety, a Kokomo-founded nonprofit organization that teaches children about traffic safety, organized the event.
In a phone call with the Tribune, founders Ernesto and Rinesha Zayas explained the B.I. in their nonprofit’s name stands for “Blessed Innovation.”
“We wanted to bless the youth by bringing about change,” Rinesha Zayas added.
Indiana University Health Arnett set up a table to give out bicycle helmets.
Teresa Williams, a registered nurse and trauma outreach coordinator with I.U. Health, explained why the helmets were important. When bike riders get into an accident, she said, there’s a chance they could suffer an injury.
That damage could range from a concussion to a traumatic brain injury with consequences that range from lifelong headaches to death.
The helmets help prevent those injuries. Williams also stressed the importance of paying attention while biking.
After the kids arrived, they were encouraged to enter a raffle for a free bike before picking up their helmets.
The kids were then split into age groups.
Michael Shelton, a B.I. Safety volunteer who visited Kokomo from St. Louis, worked with middle and high school students.
“We’re really just trying to be a blessing to the neighborhood and to these kids,” Shelton said. “It’s just a blessing to see them smile and give them a little hope.”
He started by asking the group what they already knew about bicycle safety. Some of the younger kids in the group were enthusiastic to show off how much they already knew, calling out different tips, like the importance of wearing a helmet and a reflector when biking at night.
A few of the older kids said they refused to wear helmets. Shelton gently encouraged them to take one of the free helmets anyway in case they ever decided to change their minds.
He also encouraged them to install horns or ringers on their bikes.
“I know you guys don’t want to do that, it’s not cool,” Shelton told the kids. “But it’s important.”
Nearby, his wife Monica Shelton was working with the elementary students.
The younger group was a bit more engaged in the safety discussion, listening carefully as Shelton explained why it was important to regularly inspect their bikes.
The children also practiced hand turn signals, sticking out their arms to mimic Shelton.
At the end of the lesson, Shelton walked down the line asking the kids what they learned from the event. If they had an answer, she would toss them a bag of candy.
Finally, it was time to raffle off the 11 bikes that had been donated by B.I. Safety, the United Auto Workers Local 685, Connect the Hearts, Target, Meijer and Walmart. If any of the bikes were too small, representatives from Walmart told the kids they would be able to switch it out for one that would fit them better.
Dream Pendergrass was among the group of older kids who received a free bike.
The eighth grader said he learned a bit from the event. Specifically, how to protect himself and which hand signs to use while turning on his bike.
“It was fun,” Pendergrass said.
Although the founders have recently relocated to Houston, Texas, the couple explained they still want to support Howard County children.
“Our goal is just to keep impacting the youth by any means,” Rinesha Zayas said.
Ernesto Zayas added, “That’s our home base and that’s where we’re going to keep it.”
Most of their previous events were held in the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Rinesha Zayas said. Children from the Garden Square apartments were regulars at the event.
When they were asked whether they would be interested in hosting an event in Garden Square, they couldn’t refuse.
“It was an honor for us to go out and serve them,” Rinesha Zayas said.
Helen Williams, one of the volunteers at the event agreed.
“It’s a great thing for the kids to learn about safety,” Williams said.
