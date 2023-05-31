About a month ago, Bianca and Travis Holland sold their farm in Columbia, South Carolina, and hitched a ride to Oxford, Ohio. Landing in the Buckeye State, they began to walk west.
Their two dogs, Bruce and Nabu, trotted alongside them. Their eyes were set on Santa Ynez, California. A two-week stay at the International Circus Hall of Fame wasn’t part of the plan.
They set out to traverse the American Discovery Trail, which would spit them out near San Francisco, then follow the coastline down toward their final destination. Between their backpack and a stroller for the dogs, the hikers were carrying roughly 160 pounds of luggage.
After several years of health issues, Bianca explained, it was time for a change of scenery and a bit of self discovery.
They chose Santa Ynez for its relation to Chumash Native Americans, who Bianca shares an ancestral link with. She plans to bury her father’s ashes in the area.
A few days into their journey, both of the hikers had some gnarly blisters and Bianca twisted her ankle. There was a bad storm overhead, too. They decided to find a nice campsite to rest at for a day or two.
When Bianca searched for campgrounds, she came across Peru’s International Circus Hall of Fame. Mentioning the campground to Travis, he said he was interested in staying at a circus museum. They decided to leave the trail and find respite on land that once served as the Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus’ winter headquarters
“I didn’t know that this even existed,” Bianca said. “It’s like it’s a diamond in the rough.”
The hikers were only planning to stay for a day or two. They wound up staying for two weeks.
“They have taken such good care of us. They fed us and took us on grocery runs. … It’s just been wonderful,” Bianca said.
The campers helped with odd jobs around the Hall of Fame during their stay.
Since both of the hikers had an artistic background — Travis is a tattoo artist and Bianca is primarily a photographer — they were asked to paint.
Some of the trailers that once hauled lions, tigers and bears now sport sunburst wheels, the sign that welcomes visitors to the Hall of Fame got a fresh coat of paint, the bathrooms were repainted and they painted the concession stands.
Essentially, they helped wherever they could.
“All the work was super, super cool,” Travis said. “I never thought in a million years I’d get to paint a circus car.”
Bianca said taking the time to paint and help the museum prepare for a touring circus felt encouraging. She hadn’t had the chance to do something like that for a while.
“That’s basically what this trip is about. Just finding out what we can do and what we can’t do,” Bianca said. “And knowing that you can’t always plan for everything. You’ve got to just take it one day at a time.”
The hikers also enjoyed touring the Hall of Fame’s museum during their stay. They had the opportunity to browse its exhibits every day, picking up more history as they worked.
Travis said he didn’t know Annie Oakley, a notable sharpshooter, toured with the Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show. Before staying at the museum, he assumed she was simply an Ohio attraction.
“The history of the buildings that were here, why they were put here, why they chose this area. That, to me, is the best,” Bianca said. She also appreciated all the artifacts in the museum — especially a suitcase in one corner of the museum that still displays a tightrope walker’s outfit.
Shirley Griffin, the Hall of Fame’s docent and historian, said she was thankful for the extra set of hands during circus preparations.
“I’m so thrilled with what they have brought here,” Griffin said. “It’s really renewed enthusiasm for what we’re doing because we’re really short of hands.”
Referencing the various artistic skills the hikers brought to the Hall of Fame, Griffin said Bianca and Travis would have been successful circus workers.
“That goes back to the circus term ‘you must be generally useful,’” Griffin said. “I see them as just nontypical circus performers.”
Although the freshly painted wagons were on display to greet the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus last weekend, the Hollands were nowhere to be seen.
They found their way back to the trail, just past Chicago, on May 21. After their hike to California, Bianca said, they would like to purchase land in Oregon to start a permaculture farm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.