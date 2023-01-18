The Community Ecumenical Service honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. started at Second Missionary Baptist Church and concluded with a march to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monument on Monday Jan. 16, 2023.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Rev. Dr. Winterbourne Harrison-Jones from Witherspoon Presbyterian Church gives the keynote speech during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day service at Second Missionary Baptist Church.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Rev. Dr. William J. Smith, Jr. and Saints Joan of Arc and Patrick school student Kingston Johnson place a wreath at the base of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monument.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Communities honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Second Missionary Baptist
The Community Ecumenical Service honoring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. started at Second Missionary Baptist Church and concluded with a march to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monument on Monday Jan. 16, 2023.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Rev. Dr. William J. Smith, Jr. and Saints Joan of Arc and Patrick school student Kingston Johnson place a wreath at the base of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monument.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Audience members were reminded to “use their toilet paper” during a Monday sermon at Second Missionary Baptist Church.
A guest to the church, Rev. Dr. Winterbourne Harrison-Jones and his congregation from Indianapolis-based Witherspoon Presbyterian had been invited to the church for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day remembrance service.
During the keynote speech, Harrison-Jones reminded the congregation that King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” was written on toilet paper and newspaper scraps.
The title of Harrison-Jones’ sermon was “Danger in the Kingdom.”
When he first approached the podium, he noted how many young people were in the crowd.
“I believe that it is commonly misstated, we often hear that our children are the future,” Harrison-Jones said. “I believe our children are the present. And I believe in the words of the bible, ‘Train up a child in the way they shall go.’ In your faces, I see a bright light on a better tomorrow.”
The reverend also said he looked forward to working with the Kokomo church again, hinting to a “sneaking suspicion that, in heaven, there are no Presbyterian sections or Baptist sections.”
Roughly midway through the sermon, Harrison-Jones told the congregation — which represented several churches of varying denominations and spanned multiple generations — the title of the sermon King would have read Sunday if he had not been assassinated.
“America May go to Hell” was the title of the unpreached sermon.
Had King survived until April 7, 1968, Harrison-Jones told the congregation, he would have warned the nation of its impending doom via racism, poverty and militarism.
“Even today, beloved, these three threats of racism, poverty and militarism still haunt the American soul,” Harrison-Jones said. “I dare say, in many ways, we are worse off today than what we were nearly a half century ago.”
The preacher continued, referencing the biblical story of the rich man and Lazarus (Luke 16:19–31), stating that mankind’s skyscrapers and bridges mean less to God than feeding the hungry.
“There is danger in the kingdom,” Harrison-Jones said. “And it disturbs me.”
Referencing James Baldwin’s thoughts on the Black American condition — “to be in a state of rage almost all the time” — Harrison-Jones argued everyone in the world ought to be disturbed.
The reverend called upon the congregation to pick up King’s work. In 1963, he noted, King produced what Harrison-Jones considers to be the civil rights leader’s best written work: his “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”
The famous letter, he informed the congregation, was written on toilet paper and newspaper scraps.
“Dr. King used toilet paper to strike fear in the hearts of all who oppose justice. Dr. King used toilet paper to hit at the very heart of American hypocrisy,” Harrison-Jones said. “I’ve come to tell you today that God has given everyone in this room toilet paper. God has given us all gifts and talents, our heads and our hearts, zeal and commitment.”
He later added, “So many people are waiting on Superman to come. So many people are looking to be rescued. So many people are looking to the next man or the next woman to get the job done. But if I use my toilet paper and you use your toilet paper, we’ll turn this world upside down.”
After the sermon, Harrison-Jones explained his congregation traveled to Kokomo after a request from the local church’s pastor, Rev. Dr. William Smith Jr.
“It helps to bridge what some may call the ‘geographic divide’ to let us know that all over the state and the world, we must continue this work together,” Harrison-Jones said.
While he spoke of the invitation, the audience was gathering in the church’s lobby and praising the service that ran more than two hours.
It was raining outside and temperatures hovered just above freezing, but the ceremony wasn’t finished. The attendees would still march to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monument.
Unfurling a banner depicting King’s likeness, members of the church reminded the crowd that King had marched in worse conditions.
Throughout the march, which spanned four blocks, leaders sang “We Shall Overcome.”
Upon reaching the memorial, there were more prayers.
Mayor Tyler Moore gave a few words as well, announcing the stretch of Apperson Way near the monument had been honorarily renamed “Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard” and declared Jan. 13 and 16, 2023, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Kokomo.
The mayor continued, encouraging Kokomo residents to “embrace the ideas of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to always do what is right and become drum majors for justice, peace and righteousness as we seek equality for all.”
Following the service, Smith shared his thoughts on the remembrance service.
“It reflected the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and his desire that we build a beloved community,” Smith said. “It was a blessing to be able to see individuals coming together. Community leaders, those from all backgrounds, coming together and being able to recognize the importance of his legacy.”
Recapitulating on Harrison-Jones’ sermon, he added “All of us have different gifts … if we use it, it will be useful.
“We’ve got work to do,” he concluded. “This is only the beginning of the year, so we’ve got 12 months to make some changes.”
