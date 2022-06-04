A slight hush fell upon the troves of courthouse square visitors around 11 a.m. as they turned to face the American flag. Perched on the stage at the corner of Sycamore and Main Streets, Ione Wallsmith sang the national anthem.
With a cheer from the crowd, the 2022 Strawberry Festival sprang into full action.
A small fleet of food trucks dished out fair food, children rode small Honda 75 dirt bikes around a track and adults stopped by booths from Sun King and The Coterie.
There had already been lines forming on both sides of the strawberry shortcake tent in the middle of Main Street when the national anthem marked the start of shortcake sales. By the time the festival began in earnest, it had reached past courthouse square and spilled into other streets.
An assembly line of volunteers rushed to distribute the shortcake dishes.
By the end of the first hour, roughly 1,100 shortcake dishes had been served.
Susan Alexander, manager of downtown initiatives for the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, the organization that helps plan the event, stood nearby to solve any complications that came up.
“We’re just getting rocking,” Alexander said, explaining the long lines caused a bottleneck effect. She added the volunteers would become more efficient as the day progressed.
“This is a really nice return of the crowds,” she said. “The weather’s cooperating, people are healthy and they’re hungry for strawberries.”
A tent nearby sheltered visitors from the midday sun as they crowded at tables in the shade to enjoy their strawberry treats. The four tables in the sun, on the other hand, were less populated, and pockets of shade along the sidewalk or under trees along the courthouse’s yard became popular alternatives.
In the Artsapalooza art market, a new addition to the Strawberry Festival, Sheila Haworth was teaching visitors to tie spiral knots around a metal rebar sculpture of a car.
She had 50 years of experience doing macrame knotwork, she explained, but it was her first time trying to teaching the craft.
“I’m learning,” Haworth said. With a laugh, she added, “The teacher is learning.”
The artist, who creates practical and artistic knotwork under the name Knotty Mama, said it took her a few attempts to find the most effective way to show students of all ages how to tie the knots. Eventually, she got the hang of it. Some students even returned after a few laps around the festival to cover more rebar rows with purple, pink, blue or green knots.
When the project is finished, the rope-covered sculpture will become a piece of public art.
“I want someone to say, ‘Hey, I helped do that,’” Haworth said.
The polypropylene rope was specially selected for the project because it holds color well outdoors and can be heated to form seams connecting segments or ending a row of knots.
“It’s also made in the U.S.A.,” she said, “which I like.”
In total, she expected it to take 2,500 knots to cover the 200 feet of metal rebar.
Nearby, Sherry Temby was showing a crowd how she makes her pour paintings.
Reaching for a blank canvas, she told onlookers that she would try to replicate colors from the ocean. The artist explained she frequently sells her work on Anna Maria Island in Florida.
Pouring a mixture of acrylic paints into a small plastic cup, the artist said she was classically trained as an oil painter but had too much fun with pour painting to stop. She dumped green paint on the canvas, flipped the cup on top, then let the paint spread over the canvas.
Tembly said she would finish the paintings later with two-part resin. She sells her work under the name Sherrill Studios.
The first shift of shortcake assembly line volunteers were relieved of their duties around 1:30 p.m.
Jordan Buckley, a captain at the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, was among the first group of volunteers who served the initial shortcakes. He, along with three other people from the sheriff’s office, dished out ice cream and whipped cream at the end of the assembly line.
Although Buckley doesn’t eat sweets, he admitted the confectionery treats looked and smelled appealing.
“It’s a great event,” Buckley said. “We’re happy to see people enjoying it and enjoying life normally.”
Although the committee that organized the Strawberry Festival had planned to stop selling shortcakes at 7 p.m., the inventory was nearly sold out at the cutoff time, so volunteers continued to work until the treats sold out.
In total, roughly 6,200 shortcake bowls were sold at the festival. Alexander estimated an additional 600 desserts were served to people who wanted a dish without all the ingredients.
“I really am thankful to all the great volunteers. Not only the people in the committee who work on this year-round, but all the volunteers who come out every year,” Alexander said. “It is so nice to see the community together.”
