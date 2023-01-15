When he was younger, David P. Johnson considered a career in graphic design. One that would take him to a big city such as Chicago or New York.
For a while, he followed through with that pursuit — studying at the Herron School of Art and Design in Indianapolis. But, instead of moving to a metropolis, he soon found himself working at a ski resort in northern Michigan. That’s where he started painting.
Roughly 30 years later, his artwork is on display at the Miami County Artisan Gallery in Peru. The exhibition will remain on display through January. On Saturdays, he teaches visitors basic art skills in the gallery.
“I was outside all the time. I was in the element. So I painted what I wanted to do in the fine art field,” Johnson said, later adding he would often work outside for 16 hours, then spend his downtime outdoors.
Primarily, the artist enjoys working with watercolors or acrylic paints, depicting landscapes that surround dilapidated barns and white-tailed deer.
“That was the dilemma with me going to school in inner city Indianapolis. It was fun, but I just couldn’t be there all the time,” Johnson said. “I was always leaving the city, hunting and fishing.”
Growing up in Anderson, Johnson fell in love with illustrators like Larry Tople and Leon Parson who produced artwork that appeared on the covers of Field and Stream, Sports Afield and Outdoor Life magazines. He’s still fond of the covers from the ‘20s through ‘50s — before photography took the place of illustrations.
Taking his design education in a different direction, Johnson’s landscape paintings don’t aim to replicate real places. Instead, he creates his own scenery.
“They’re just made up landscapes that I sort of designed in my mind,” Johnson said. He uses a reference for the deer, though. When he goes hunting, he likes to take notes and work on smaller watercolors. And, although he has an art studio at his house, he also enjoys taking his canvas to the Wabash, Salamonie and Mississinewa rivers.
Johnson explained the majority of his paintings depict fence rows and small woodlots — which he pointed out have been gradually traded for commercial farmland.
Last May, he joined the Asylum Peru Painters, a plein air painting group that meets twice weekly to paint surrounded by nature.
More time outdoors
For the past eight years, Johnson has worked for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, giving him more time to enjoy the outdoors.
Primarily, his job focuses on trail maintenance and security in the Salamonie and Mississinewa state forests. The 61-year-old said he doesn’t have any regrets working outside for the majority of his life.
“It keeps you active, and you get to see all kinds of wildlife,” Johnson said. “Just a steady diet of nature and seasons changing.”
While the time outdoors offers serenity, he added, the landscapes are constantly altered with the changing of seasons and daily weather.
In particular, the artist said he enjoys being outdoors during spring and autumn. Having lived in Michigan’s upper peninsula for roughly 15 years, Johnson appreciates Indiana’s milder and shorter winters.
Along with the shorter winters, he added, Indiana has a better deer hunting season.
“The minerals in the soil are very good,” Johnson explained, adding the limestone that can be found in Indiana’s soil promotes heavy antler growth. The United States’ record buck was hunted in Greensburg a few years ago, he continued, which has attracted more hunters to the state.
Johnson said he welcomes the growth of white-tailed deer hunting in Indiana, which has led to more selective hunting practices.
In appreciation of deer hunting, as well as his favorite fall scenery, Johnson produced a short series consisting of three paintings that depict white-tailed deer frozen in October, November and December landscapes.
The November and December landscapes can be found in the Miami County Artisan Gallery. The October deer is in the Honeywell Center, on display for the 92 County Art Show through Feb. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.