Carver Center Summer Celebration to take place this weekend
After being pushed back from its original June concert date, the Carver Center Summer Celebration will take place on Saturday.
The event, a part of the Kokomo Summer Concert Series, features The Soul Pocket, a soul band fronted by "the fabulous ladies of Soul Pocket," according to the band's website. In addition the fabulous ladies, the band has a drummer, bassist, horns, trumpets and more. The event will feature opener The Rob Dixon Band and Justaband. The event promises an evening of dance, jazz and funk music.
In addition to a night of fun music, the event is a an important fundraiser for Carver Community Center, Danta Rogers, the center's executive director, said. Being able to have the event, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, is a big deal.
"Being able to have one of our biggest fundraisers, after we thought 'Man, we might not be able to have it,' is such a great feeling," he said. "The idea of not having it was crushing. But the City of Kokomo did everything they could to make sure we were able to have it, and it's such a great thing." The concert is sponsored by the City of Kokomo, Coca-cola, FCA Fiat Chrysler, Bucheri, McCarty & Metz, Dick Rayl & Associates, and Windmill Grill. There will be many vendors on site, as well.
The event will be 6-10 p.m. Saturday in Foster Park, admission is free. Visit kokomosummerseries.com
for more information.
Stand-up at Cook McDoogals
Local comedian Dan West and Cook McDoogal's are teaming up to bring Bob and Tom favorite Dwight Simmons to Kokomo this weekend to get the community laughing.
Headliner Dwight Simmons said he started doing stand-up when he was at Indiana University studying kinesiology. He said in an email going to local comedy club, The Comedy Attic, was a dream come true. Since then, Simmons has had an accomplished career including performing on Bob and Tom, and has worked with big comics such as Kyle Kinane, Hannibal Buress and Tiffany Haddish.
Simmons described his comedic style as conversational and silly with a hint of sociopolitical commentary. The show will also feature Dan West, host Max Tidey, special guest Lynett Thomas
The stand-up show will be at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday in Cook McDoogal’s (upstairs). Tickets are $10 and can purchased at danwestpresentsdwightsimmons.eventbrite.com.
Kokomo Park Band presents Curbside Concerts
The Kokomo Park's 16-piece Street Fair Band will play several Curbside Concerts
The performances will include Broadway hits, marches, rock, Big Band favorites and more, according to a press release.
The free shows will be 10 a.m. at the Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets, 11:15 a.m. at the Civic Center Tower 200 E. Taylor St., and 1:15 p.m. at Terrace Tower, 600 S. Bell St. Call 765-319-8554 or visit kokomoparkband.org
for more information.
Riverwalk Concert Series featuring Porch Kat
Rock out at the Riverwalk Concert Series this weekend featuring Porch Kat.
Porch Kat, a four-piece funk band that specializes in soul-inspired rock'n'roll, will take the Riverwalk Stage at 8 p.m. Page Brothers, local brothers who play folk tunes, will open at 6 p.m.
The free concert will be 6-10 p.m. Friday at Riverwalk Stage, 307 S. Main St. There will be food, drinks and local vendors on site. Visit www.facebook.com/coteriekokomo for more information.
KPRD Creature Feature: Indiana WILD
The Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department's Creature Feature Series will wrap up this weekend with Indiana WILD. Indiana WILD allows visits to meet, interact and learn about many types of animals from local and exotic places.
This free event will be 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Rd. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Search "Kokomo Parks and Recreation Dept." on Facebook or call 765-456-7275 for more information.
