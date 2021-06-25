Miami Co. Fair has a little bit of everything
If you missed Cook & Belle and the Tuff Trucks at the Miami County Fairgrounds this week, don’t worry, there’s still plenty to check out this weekend.
The Miami County 4-H Fair winds down today with the Horse & Pony Fun Show, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the 4-H Fun Day, 2:30-3:30 p.m., the Pet Parade from 6-6:30 p.m. and the Royal Showman Competition, 7:30-9:30 p.m. But the fun continues with some wild events.
The Demolition Derby is the fair finale on Saturday night , with events for everyone. For kids, there’s the power wheels drag race, gut and go cars for ages 12-16. Adults can participate in gut and go cars, gut and go mini vans, SUVs and pick-ups, full-size pickups and limited weld. The event begins at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Grandstands, and the gates open at 6 p.m. General admission is $10, pit pass is $20, vehicle entry is $10.
Both events are at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 1029 W. County Road 200 N. Peru. Visit miamicounty4hfair.com, facebook.com/MiamiCounty4HFairLivestockAssociation or call 765-473-9656 for more information.
HOGFEST featuring Max Weinberg’s Jukebox
For 45 years Max Weinberg has held the drum chair behind Bruce Springsteen & The E Street band, and he’s going to be playing Kokomo for free this weekend.
This weekend’s Kokomo Summer Concert Series, HOGFest, is featuring Max Weinberg’s Jukebox. According to a press release, Weinberg is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and anchored Conan O’Brien’s house band for 17 years. For more information, visit www.maxweinberg.com.
The free concert is 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Kokomo Performing Arts Pavillion in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St. There will be vendors, food trucks and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Visit www.kokomosummerseries.com for more information.
Sounds of Freedom Concert
Join Kokomo Naz’s Celebration Choir as they recognize veterans and active service men and women through their Sounds of Freedom Concert this weekend.
The “Sounds of Freedom: Revive Us Again” concert is will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Kokomo First Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The concert is free but a freewill donation will be accepted. Donations of diapers, baby wash, and baby lotion will be accepted for the local Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center. For more information, call 765-453-7078.
KPRD Creature Feature: Scheumann Mobile Farm & Petting Zoo
The Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department’s second Creature Feature event will feature the Scheumann Mobile Farm & Petting Zoo this weekend.
The petting zoon allows visitors to meet, interact, and learn about different farmyard animals suchs as pigs, sheep, goats, chickens and more. This event is free to the public. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
The event will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Kirkendall Nature Center in Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, call 765-456-7275 for more information.
Kokomo BobKats' have weekend double bill
Come out and see your playoff-bound Kokomo BobKats for their final regular season games this weekend.
The BobKats will face off tonight against Flint United at 7:05 p.m. at Kokomo Memorial Gym, 200 N. Apperson Way. The team will also challenge the Owensboro Thoroughbreds at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at the gym. Upper bowl tickets are $10 and lower bowl tickets are $20.
Find out more about the Bobkats and The Basketball League at kokomobobkats.com, facebook.com/kokomobobkats, or by emailing kokomobobkats@gmail.com.
