2021 KPRD Creature Feature Take Flight! Birds of Prey Show
Birds of a feather flock together, and you can find out why this weekend at Creature Feature.
Kokomo Parks and Recreation Dept. is hosting their first Creature Feature event for 2021, “Take Flight! Birds of Prey.” The free event will allow visitors to learn about, meet and interact with different birds of prey from all over the world.
The event is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kirkendall Nature Center in Jackson Morrow Park, Our first event of the 2021 Creature Feature Series that is hosted by the Kirkendall Nature Center in Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Learn more by searching “Kokomo Parks & Recreation” on Facebook or call 765-456-7275.
Kokomo Downtown Farmer’s Market
Shop for local food, handmade goods, and lots of plant starts to get your garden looking good and growing strong.
The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets every Saturday through Sept. 25. To learn more about KDFM and the campaign, visit facebook.com/kokomofarmersmarket, kokomofarmersmarket.com or call 765-210-8235.
Light Up the Night 5k
Grab the reflector vests, lace up your tennis shoes and head over the Ole Olson Memorial Theater this weekend to jog for a good cause.
The Light up the Night 5k, supporting the Back to School Festival, will be Sunday night. Participants are welcome to walk or run. The course will begin at the theater, onto the Riverwalk, all the way to the Little League fields, and turn around and come back. There will be prizes for first place male and female walkers and runners ages 12 and under, 13-18, 19-25, 26-40, 41-60 and 61 and up.
The run begins at 9 p.m. at the theater, 154 S. Broadway, Peru. Registration will be 8-8:45 p.m. Wear bright or reflective clothing. Learn more at facebook.com/lightupthenight5K.
Memorial Ride 2021 and Blessing of the Bikes
Don’t miss the 2nd Annual Memorial Ride and Blessing of the Bikes this weekend at Harley-Davidson Kokomo.
The ride will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Harley-Davidson of Kokomo, 335 S. County Road 00 EW, Kokomo. Registration begins at 10 a.m., Blessing of the Bikes at 11 a.m. There will be a free lunch after the ride as long as supplies last. For more information, visit facebook.com/hdkokomo.
NSFW: Kokomo’s Only Drag Show
Kick off Pride Month early, and in style, at The Coterie this weekend.
The NSFW: Kokomo’s Only Drag Show will be 9 p.m. Friday night at the Coterie. This event is for ages 21 and older, and has a $5 cover charge. Kendra Stone and the Haus of Stoner will be performing. Tables are first come first serve. Visit facebook.com/coteriekokomo for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.