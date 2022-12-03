Lisa van der Ploeg sang a German/English rendition of “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” at Peru’s Christkindlmarkt in November.
Unbeknownst to anyone during the performance, the song’s original writer would eventually watch a recording of the performance approximately 900 miles away.
Randy Brooks, who wrote the famous Christmas track in the late ‘70s, gets notified whenever a blog or article mentions his song. When he found a Kokomo Tribune article that mentioned the song had been translated, he reached out to the paper via email to ask whether a recording had been taken.
Van der Ploeg had, in fact, taped the performance. The video was sent to Brooks, who lives in Dallas, Texas.
“Made me laugh. I wasn’t sure if it was deadly serious or campy ... but I’m guessing campy,” Brooks wrote. “I especially like the way English phrases occasionally intrude on the German — like the Spanglish one hears in my part of the country. I may have to share this with my Facebook followers (both of them).”
Over the phone, van der Ploeg explained she had grown up in Nykøbing Falster, Denmark. From there, a ferry connected her with German children, whom she would learn German from during playtime.
After moving back to California, where she was born, van der Ploeg studied singing. She received her master’s degree at Indiana University, where she met her husband. Van der Ploeg made her professional debut with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra before returning to California to work with the San Francisco Opera Center.
She moved back to Indiana four years ago, and she heard about Peru’s Christkindlmarkt though a friend who attends church with her.
Van der Ploeg explained she had initially been inspired to rewrite “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” after hearing a German barbershop quartet sing a version entirely in German.
“I just thought it was hilarious,” van der Ploeg said. “When I saw it, I said ‘I’ve got to do that.’”
Her version, “Oma vas run over by a Rentier,” mixes German with English phrases, though. The English phrases are sung with a thick German accent.
“It was kind of just putting those two together. And then it evolved,” van der Ploeg said. “As I sang it, I thought, ‘Oh, this would be a fun phrase.’ I always have liked doing dialects or accents.”
She was surprised when she heard Brooks wanted to hear her translation, and she was excited to tell her friends and family.
“That was really cool. I mean, I think it’s a brilliant song,” van der Ploeg said. “You hear it still, to this day. You go to the grocery store, anywhere, you always hear that song.”
She laughed when she thought of Brooks’ question on whether the song was serious or campy.
“It’s a serious song,” van der Ploeg said. “Santa’s real.”
