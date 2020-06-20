Editor's Note: To celebrate dads everywhere today, the Tribune asked for your essays about what makes your mom special. These have been edited for length, clarity and grammar.
Why my Dad is the best
By Jessica Isham
My stepdad took over when my biological dad wasn't there. I've known him since I was 3 and now I'm going on 26.
He is the best father I could ask for. When I turned 18, he adopted me so I could have his last name. My biological father passed away when I was only 16, but Dad took me under his wing like his own. I owe him for who I grew up to be today.
My favorite memory is when I learned to drive he took me in to an empty parking lot and made me learn to get out of a fishtail in the middle of winter. I am so grateful for everything he does for me, my husband and his soon-to-be new granddaughter. Thank you, Dad!
I learned everything from my Dad
By Chris Shuck
What can I say about my stepdad, or rather my Dad? He came into my life when I could barely walk, so that's about the only thing that I didn't learn from him. He chose to raise a family and accept three kids he could have walked away from. He sacrificed so much to make sure we had a better life.
Countless hours spent taking me to and from baseball practice and investing in me, that's who my Dad is. Early on it was always about making sure I treated people with respect, say "please" and "thank you." He taught me what it meant to be a man, and not in the cognitive sense of what we perceive as a man. It's OK to cry, be tough but remember to talk about your feelings, have those tough conversations.
Work hard, family above all, integrity, those are the things that I learned from my Dad. What I've learned from him was how to take on that responsibility that he did 30 years ago. I'm raising six kids, two of which are my boys who fell into a similar situation I did. I wouldn't trade any of it for the world.
I am the man I am today because of the choices he made, I hope you know that, Dad. I love you so much. If you're ever feeling down just remember the impact you've made on my life and your grandchildren as well. I'm so grateful you help me through life and got me on the right track. Happy Father's Day, Pops
My dad is the best
By Cory Starkey
My dad, Joe Starkey has worked hard his entire life and raised five boys, all within 10 years of age. He always put his children first and worked hard at the local KTP transmission plant for going on 32 years now.
He’s been there for every one of his kids through any of life’s hurdles. He now has 10 grandkids and is the best papaw to all of his grandkids. He never misses an opportunity to spoil them.
My dad has been my hero for most of my life and I love knowing that I can reach out and ask for advice on anything. Thank you for being the best dad to all of us.
A note from Gabriel and Zion
Dear Dad (Darrin Smith),
Thank you for all of the great memories! I will cherish them forever. know this year has started out hard, but you tackled it harder! And thank you for being there for me!
Love, Zion, 9
Dear Dad,
I love you daddy. Rock and Roll! And daddy...sit with me!
Love, Gabriel, 3
My dad is a hero
By T.J. and Shar'de Gray
My dad is a hero because he uses his time to help others. During these hard times, he was giving out tissue and hand sanitizer just as a thank you.
My daddy always brings us ice cream and treats.
If I need to go somewhere my daddy is always there to bring me. My daddy teaches my sister and I about stocks, business and banking, which one day will come in handy.
My daddy puts a smile on my face because he loves me. My daddy is my hero and I have an amazing, super dad. Thank you and I love you daddy.
Love, T.J., 11
He is my hero because he’s always there for me, he teaches me about things that I might need later in the future such as stocks banking. He always takes me to the places that I need to go. He’s always there emotionally and physically. When I ask him to take me places and is always up for it. He always asks if me and my brother want to go to a meeting of his, or to ride with him around Kokomo. I love him because he’s my superhero and he will always love me. He’s always trying his best to make me and both of my siblings and my mom happy.
He’s never left us hanging and he always keeps his word. He’s always helpful to our family and to Kokomo overall. He never turns down helping me or anyone else and he’s always helped me with schoolwork, and does anything to help. He always is so funny and makes me and everyone he’s around laugh. I’m learning from him a lot.
At one point he wanted to be a police officer again and taught us self-defense; I’m pretty good at that. Overall, he’s a great guy and I’m proud to call him my dad. I love him and he loves me. He never lets me down, he's always there.
I love you Dad, Shar'de, 12
Mcas El Toro California (where my dad was stationed)
By Chelsea Miller
Although my Dad may not know this, he is pretty stubborn, I mean really stubborn. My dad always takes the time to show me and not belittle me. He has the most powerful sense of humor. My dad can look you dead in your eye, and you have no idea he's kidding.
He hates tomatoes, but loves ketchup. Takes every chance to "peek-a-boo" a giggly baby. Makes sure to politely whisper at fellow "idiot" drivers, when children are present. Always claimed the TV before 10 a.m., and after 5 p.m. no questions welcomed. After losing a finger, he tricks every child to believe they've removed it. He bought my first car, thanks Dad! He never gets mad about unreturned tools, food eaten, or ignored advice (guilty as charged). My dad has never not returned a text or call. Ever.
My dad is always first in line to help. My dad taught me to have confidence, and no definitely means no, (except the time you really let me get an animal).
He has taught me love, great sacrifices, and many achievements. I have watched him struggle through many things, and relentlessly keep going. He slept on my floor every night I was sick, and always made it to work without sleep.
My dad motivates and inspires me in every move he makes, big or small. I may not tell him enough but the gray hair looks good, and I love you dad. Happy Father's Day!
Recognizing my dad
By Melissa Wendt
This year I would like my dad, John James, to be recognized. My dad has always worked hard to provide for his family and let them know that they are loved. He is also an amazing Papaw to my daughter. I am so thankful to have him in our lives. He never misses a game/performance or Dairy Queen afterwards. My daughter has so many wonderful memories including fishing, catching turtles, riding the go kart and even throwing balloons in ceiling fans with him just to name a few. I hope that today he realizes how much he is loved and appreciated.
I love my dad
By Heather Kinney
My Dad is a funny, loving and caring person. He’s always been a great father and now papaw. He will stop at nothing to entertain the grandkids and be there for his own kids. He’s just one of those people that anyone who knows him is blessed to have in their life. Thanks Dad for being the best, we love you so much.
Second father's day without father-in-law
By Jessica Mooyman
This will be our 2nd Father's Day without my father-in-law I had the privilege to know him for just shy of 10 years. Fredrick Mooyman was much more to me than a father-in-law, he was a Dad. He was the Dad that I never had the privilege to have growing up. He taught me so many things and never made me feel stupid when asking how to do something.
He was a fantastic Papaw to my children. He truly set an example to me of what a Dad could and should be. He always made me feel welcome like I was one of his own. I loved how close he was to his children and grandchildren and how much he loved his wife. I don't think anyone can ever fill that position in my life. I feel blessed to have had such a man in mine and my children's lives. I write today in honor and memory of some who will never be forgotten.
This year, my busy Dad stood still
By Brittnee Smith
I can say a million wonderful things about my father, Matthew Burton. However, I want to focus on what he did for me this year during the pandemic. I had a baby, Bowie, in February right before the coronavirus emerged in full force. Bowie joined big brother, Beckett, who was 16 months old at the time. As the pandemic ramped up, I decided to keep Beckett home with me. So there I was, brand new baby and a raging crazy toddler at home alone, while my husband returned to work.
When Chrysler stopped operations, my dad eventually was home full-time, and anyone who knows my dad, he doesn’t rest. He has projects on top of projects; and if he doesn’t – he creates one. He shiplaps everything he can, he built a patio by hand during the lockdown. For six weeks, he stood still, for me. I needed help, and he was there. I went over to my mom (who worked through the pandemic) and dad’s Monday through Friday. Each morning, my dad welcomed me with his half smile, and asked if I wanted breakfast.
We took turns feeding one kid or the other throughout the day, changing diapers and holding them as they went to sleep. When I would get the kids down, he would make sure I was set up (with a Diet Coke and the remote control), and then he would go tinker in the garage with a “project.” He would then check on me off and on for hours; even making me lunch.
One day I talked him into watching a crazy documentary and then a week later we had finished "Tiger King" and had a lot to say about Carole Baskin. I think it’s safe to say we were able to get a lot of laughs together too. My dad may not show a ton of outward emotion; but he loves big through his actions.
I tell my dad I love him often, but I don’t know if he really knows just how much he saved me during all of this year’s craziness. He is the best Poppie to my two boys, and to my two nephews. He loves my brother and I fiercely; and he is a loving and loyal husband to my mother. My dad showed me what it was like to have a supportive partner in life, and I found that same love and support in my husband. I am blessed. Happy Father’s Day to the man that leaf blows in a wind storm, that has every dad joke waiting at the tip of his tongue and that has the luckiest daughter in the world. I love you, Dad!
