Happy Mother's Day

Editor's Note: To celebrate moms everywhere today, the Tribune asked for your essays about what makes your mom special. These have been edited for length, clarity and grammar.
My mother
By Phyllis Ann Roe Hedrick
Anna Louise Harting was my mother. She married Duane "Cracker" Roe. Although she passed away a while ago, she still has an influence on me and her grandchildren.
She graduated from Clay High School in 1925 during the roaring ‘20s. Her dad bought her a Model "T" Ford for her graduation present! She wore a fur-collared coat and silk teddies and silk hose (if you don't know what teddies are, look it up).
When she married Dad, she was a young wife and mother and then the Great Depression hit. There was no work, the banks closed and they lost all their savings. As time went on, they had to go to the commissary to get supplies. She had to wear dark-striped flannel bloomers and no hose. She never got over the (Great) Depression.
When the economy was getting better, Kingston's Products indicated they were hiring. She borrowed $3 from her dad and bought three work dresses, three aprons and a pair of shoes. She worked there until her retirement. Everyone knew that Kingston made roller skates sold all over the world, but she worked on the assembly line making airline radios for Montgomery Ward's department store.
During World War II, Kingston's made nose cones for bombs for the war effort, earning a big banner, "E for Effort," and they voted to keep their wages frozen at 40 cents per hour for the war effort.
As the years went by, Mom and Dad raised my sister and I in a loving and fun atmosphere. We didn't know we were poor, as everyone was in the same boat.
As time passed, my sister and I ended up married with eight children between us, and as single mothers. After Dad passed away, Mom stepped up. When my sister moved out of state for her career, Mom went with her to care for children. But she always came back to the farm where I lived with the youngest kids. She had a strong influence on her grandkids and was a tough boss.
She had a lot of fun during those years as she, her sister and brother took lots of trips with the Goodtimers Club and played a lot of Bingo. She was always ready to go - all she needed was a brown paper bag and an extra pair of underpants.
When she passed, by then all the grandchildren were grown and everyone came to the farm. It was in August, but one grandson brought a bunch of fireworks from out of state where he lived. We had a big fireworks display after her funeral. It would have suited her just fine, she was a real firecracker!
Why my mother is the golden standard
By A.J. Hannah
I believe that my mother is the best mother that I could ask for and is the golden standard for what mothers can aspire to be. She is the one who taught me what a mother could be for a child, and she constantly tries her hardest to do all of the things a mother should do. She goes the many extra miles in parenthood, and I have come to appreciate things that one would not even cross one's mind when thinking about what makes a good mother.
One thing that makes my mother exceptional as a parent, is educating their child in open-mindedness. A prime example of this is politics. Every family has their preference, but my mother makes sure to educate me on the importance of understanding the other side of the argument. This has helped me be more empathic and kept me calm during arguments, rather than shouting passionately, as I am wont to do.
Another reason that I appreciate my mom is that she puts in the effort of having her children learn a lesson instead of just enforcing the do’s and don'ts. What makes my mother stand out is her emphasis on building character and morals in the correct way and showing her children why these morals will be important in the professional field. The moral that she talks about the most, probably because of our intense struggle with it, is integrity.
This leads us into yet another way my mother stands above the rest; she prepares her children for the real world. A good example of this is how she brings up the importance of reputation in the work field. She stresses the importance of a good resume, and she teaches her children good financial habits. All of her kids already have savings accounts, and she requires her children to pitch in if any of them want something particularly expensive.
Probably the most significant reason that I both love and respect my mother is that she responds well to her children’s criticism of her parenting, and she is willing to adapt and compromise for and with us. As a teenager myself, I have constantly changing needs and interests. While my mother isn’t the best at understanding all of my interests, she puts in her best effort to do so, and she is supportive of all of our goals. She takes interest in what my brothers and I are doing, and she gives us useful advice and encourages us.
I think that even if a parent isn’t a natural at parenting, if they put in the effort and dedication towards their child, they can be a successful role model for their child, just like my mother is to me.
My first Mother’s Day without mom
By Sherry Hayes
This will be my first Mother’s Day without my mom. She was called to Heaven on February 13, 2020 at the age of 93.
From my earliest days, I remember a mom who sacrificed for her children. She would do without things to make sure her children had what they needed. I remember her sitting down and listening to me while I learned to read, which was no easy task with ten children. I remember snow days when my two younger brothers and I commandeered our house playing, including under the kitchen table. Mom worked around us to prepare meals, all with no complaints. I remember coming home to fresh baked goodies every day after school and a mom who was ready to listen.
When I grew to be a teenager, we did not grow apart as some mother and daughters do. She became my best friend. There was nothing we didn’t share. I enjoyed her company and we even loved to shop together because I trusted her opinion. She was my best supporter. In her eyes, there was nothing that I could not do or achieve.
As the years rolled on and life’s issues came —the passing of her siblings, her spouse and six children, illness, and family problems — she handled them with strength, courage, faith and dignity. She definitely was our family’s rock. Through all the ups and downs our bond as mother and daughter, and as friends, grew. We were different in many ways — Mom, the social butterfly who could talk to anyone while I am more reserved with a head for numbers. Yet the differences only served to complement each other and make us stronger.
Over the years we shared many happy times together — traveling across the states, beach house vacations in South Carolina, yearly trips to Tennessee, cruising the Caribbean, family weddings, births, graduations and just normal everyday times. All cherished memories.
As age began to slow her down physically, our roles were reversed. Yet, she still remained plucky with a sharp mind. She was quick to remind me who was in charge while trusting me with all decisions. No matter what was thrown at her physically, she was determined to overcome. Through all the doctors visits, tests, and hospital stays, she did not lose her sense of humor. She was often found teasing the hospital nurses as well as her doctors.
But even she grew tired, and was ready to go home. She battled from her home until the end with grace and dignity and then departed for her Heavenly home leaving us to cherish her memory and leaving us a legacy. So, my mom, although not perfect, was the best Mom this daughter could have had.
Why my mom is the best
By Shar'de Gray, 12
My mom is the best because she came into my life when I needed a mother figure. She helped my brothers and me through so many things. She even owns two businesses. We might be living in a small town, but my mom can make anything small become big, and that's the gift that God gave to her. She went through so much when she was just a little girl, and she inspires me in so many ways.
She is so funny and so beautiful. She is still learning how to take care of me and my brother, I mean she just figured out how to do my hair the other day and it looks amazing. I love it and I love her. I think one day we could be millionaires!
Considering the COVID-19 crisis we’re going through, everybody is kind of depressed being trapped at home, and my mom is trying to find the best ways to make that better. We play games and we color. I mean, it's amazing how she has helped me through hard times and taught me so many things.
She always gets me unnecessary things when she doesn't need to. Even when she said we weren’t doing that much for Christmas, we spent an hour opening presents. I might sound spoiled but I appreciate what I have and what I've been given.
I know that in the snap of a finger everything could change and I could have nothing, so I appreciate it. Everything in this world could turn around in .3 seconds. I know that one day she won't be here and I dread that day. She's been here for half the time I've been alive! I love her.
My mom is amazing for so many reasons, but I don't need to convince anyone of that because it’s obvious by what she does. She's so generous, kind and beautiful. I hope to be just like her one day. I hope to own as many businesses as possible and to be successful. I hope I have kids and they grow up to have an amazing family just like Mom does. My mom is amazing and there is no doubt about it. So anyone who says she isn't hasn't met her yet and that's all that matters. I love you, Mom.
My mom is my best friend
By Lori Acord
My mom is my best friend. She means the world to me. She hasn’t always had an easy life. Raising two kids with not much of a father figure in our life, she did an amazing job. She always put our needs first and made my brother’s and my life was a good one.
She is, without a doubt in my mind, a strong, caring and beautiful soul. She loves deep, not just for me, but everyone she knows.
She holds the title of “World’s Best Ma” as well. She is a do’er for her grandkids. If they need anything, she drops what she’s doing and makes sure they are taken care of. Honestly, I don’t know where I’d be now if I hadn’t had her in my life. I only hope and pray I’m half the mother and grandma that she is. I love you mom. You deserve the world!
My mother, my foundation
By Megan Stoner
My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind. I never dreamed that my mom would become my best friend.
Growing up was difficult for me, but it’s crazy because as soon as I grew up and moved out, my mom became my best friend. I am forever grateful for every video chat, every in-person visit with her. Even every phone call, I am reminded of just how blessed I am to have a mom who cares so much for me.
She’s been the one I’ve called when I’ve had really difficult days and she has grieved the days my heart has hurt. But also the days that my smile could not be brighter, there’s my mom cheering me on and that has meant everything to me. I don’t know if I’ll have kids, but if I do I hope and pray that I can be even half of the mom to my kids that my mom is to me. She has taught me everything I know about kindness and respect. She is the reason that I believe that you don’t have to have money to be happy and to be loved. I am so grateful for her love even during what has seemed some of the toughest years of my life.
My mom is truly my everything. From late night venting sessions to helping me get election signs from major highways, and not getting killed in the meantime, to not flipping out when I tell her a TV crew is coming over to do an interview with me, she’s there. My mom is hardly ever seen, but yet she does so much and quite honestly she is the reason I am the woman I am today. Love you, Mom.
My role model
By Elizabeth Collins, 20
Andrea Collins is a mother of three, a wife, sister, daughter and friend. My mother is simply the best. She serves this community by being in the hospital everyday as a nurse and putting a smile on everyone’s face who crosses her path. She remains true and faithful to the Lord, and never fails to have a positive attitude in every circumstance. She places the needs of others before her own and encourages those to press forward in the hard times.
She is my role model, best friend and biggest cheerleader. Being my mother for 20 years, she has never stopped encouraging me and pushing me to do my best in all I do. She shows my brothers and me unconditional love day in and day out and gives the best advice that anyone could ever give.
She shows my father the same love and compassion and I admire that greatly. My mother deserves the world, and I pray I can give that to her one day. Thank you, mom for being there when no one else is and always being a shoulder to cry on. You inspire me to reach for my goals and never give up. Happy Mother’s Day, I love you so much.