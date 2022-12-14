At 11 years old, Howard County resident Lucy Featherson hasn’t been acting for very long. She’s only been at it for about a year and a half. But she’s getting used to larger audiences.
Since Dec. 2, Lucy has appeared on the Beef & Boards stage in Indianapolis. She’s been playing Tiny Tim in the theater’s production of “A Christmas Carol.”
Elizabeth Payne, the show’s director, remembers Lucy’s audition. There were three children characters Beef & Boards were looking to cast; Other than Tiny Tim, Lucy might have wound up as Zuzu or young Violet from “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
But, her singing voice and reluctance to play the flirtatious young Violet landed her in “A Christmas Carol.”
Lucy said she had been nervous during the audition and, at the time, wasn’t sure whether she had made a great impression. She remembers being frozen by fear.
“She’s doing great,” Payne said. “She asks me after each of the shows, ‘Do I have any notes?’ and I don’t really have any. She’s good.”
So far, the actress said, the production has been going well. Her co-stars have been kind and she’s fond of the show’s message of generosity.
“I like the moral of the story,” Lucy said, adding that the story of Scrooge learning to appreciate Christmas and help other people is heartfelt.
Having directed the show for nearly 10 year, Payne said she hopes audience members get the opportunity to escape from their daily lives during the show and reflect on the way they treat other people.
One of the challenges going into the production, Lucy said, was learning to walk with a crutch.
“I didn't know if I should walk like I have a broken leg or walk as if my leg was paralyzed,” Lucy said. “So I don’t really move my leg and I just put all my force on the right side of my body on the crutch.”
Lucy explained she had starred in about six shows prior to the Beef & Boards production.
“The first time I was in a show, I was actually really excited. When I went on, I was kind of nervous because there were a bunch of people staring,” Lucy said.
Although she’s performing in front of larger audiences now, she’s also more comfortable with the sets of extra eyes.
Lucy explained she enjoys seeing productions come together, and particularly appreciates live performances. If she could be in any show, she would like to be in the musical “Annie,” playing the lead role.
Without a theater program at her school, she learned to act with the Tipton Community Theatre, Curtain Call Theatre for Children and the Kokomo Civic Theatre, where she played the lead role in “Matilda” earlier this year.
“She sure has picked up some good traits there,” Payne said.
Payne added Lucy gets the last line in “A Christmas Carol.” After everyone takes a bow and wishes the audience a merry Christmas, Lucy runs over and says “God bless us, everyone.”
Looking toward middle school, the 11-year-old said she plans to continue her involvement in theater — hoping to move to New York or Los Angeles when she’s older to become a professional actress.
