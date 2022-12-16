Christina Sharp finds the perfect gift for one of her kids Thursday when Toys for Tots kicked off its toy giveaway, which will continue through Friday afternoon at the UAW 685 hall.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Bethany Green gets help from volunteer Steve Brooks during the first 2022 Toys for Tots event.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Destiny Clark watches as Sal Malone and David Chester wheel a bike outside.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Robert Spraley shops for his family with Marine Capt. Joe Hilliard and volunteer Kaia Brooks.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Volunteers from Goodfellows, Wanda Bilodeau, holding grandson Kendall Heady, and Bryan Ellis gather toys for a disabled woman.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Towering above the heads of volunteers, cardboard boxes were arranged in a fort-like structure at the United Auto Workers Local 685 hall Thursday morning.
Months of work will pay off this week as roughly 2,000 Howard County children receive Christmas toys through a handful of charitable organizations.
During the first two days of toy distributions, parents are able to grab toys without their children seeing the items that will eventually find space under a Christmas tree.
On Saturday, the children will be able to pick out their own gifts during Cops 4 Kidz, an event with the Kokomo Fraternal Order of Police that pairs children with law enforcement officers for a day of holiday shopping.
Both events are partnered with Goodfellows of Kokomo and the UAW.
Kim Graves, president of Goodfellows, explained the boxes were stacked high so parents without babysitters could pick up gifts without ruining the element of surprise for children waiting outside the wall of boxes.
Each of the boxes, she noted, were filled with more toys.
Walking through a cardboard box archway, Graves motioned toward tables stocked with Lego sets, Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels. Signs on the tables helped parents narrow their search, displaying gender- and age-specific collections.
The boxes and tables of toys took three days to set up, Graves said.
Each parent was able to select two toys per child. Additionally, they received four board games, balls or stocking stuffers.
This was the third year Staff Sgt. Kersten Harrison has helped operate Toys for Tots. He led this year’s campaign in seven counties across Indiana.
Between grants and donations collected in Howard County, Toys for Tots was able to put roughly $35,000 toward Christmas gifts this year.
Steve Brooks, a UAW volunteer and former Marine, explained the union had helped collect funds and shop for toys.
Although he wasn’t able to collect donations inside the Stellantis factories this year due to company policy, he said there had still been “a lot of support from the community.”
“What I love most is seeing the reactions on families’ faces,” Harrison said.
Some of the families, he added, might go into the holiday season feeling like they don’t have the community’s support. Then, they see the room full of toys purchased through community donations.
“We really do take a lot of pride in it,” Harrison said.
Christina Sharp finds the perfect gift for one of her kids Thursday when Toys for Tots kicked off its toy giveaway, which will continue through Friday afternoon at the UAW 685 hall.
Bethany Green gets help from volunteer Steve Brooks during the first 2022 Toys for Tots event.
Lacey Pratt picks out toys for her kids with volunteer Jen Greathouse.
Destiny Clark watches as Sal Malone and David Chester wheel a bike outside.
Robert Spraley shops for his family with Marine Capt. Joe Hilliard and volunteer Kaia Brooks.
Volunteers from Goodfellows, Wanda Bilodeau, holding grandson Kendall Heady, and Bryan Ellis gather toys for a disabled woman.
Christina Sharp finds the perfect gift for one of her kids Thursday when Toys for Tots kicked off its toy giveaway, which will continue through Friday afternoon at the UAW 685 hall.
Bethany Green gets help from volunteer Steve Brooks during the first 2022 Toys for Tots event.
Lacey Pratt picks out toys for her kids with volunteer Jen Greathouse.
Destiny Clark watches as Sal Malone and David Chester wheel a bike outside.
Robert Spraley shops for his family with Marine Capt. Joe Hilliard and volunteer Kaia Brooks.
Volunteers from Goodfellows, Wanda Bilodeau, holding grandson Kendall Heady, and Bryan Ellis gather toys for a disabled woman.
There were roughly 40 volunteers who helped set up the event, sign parents in, keep tables stocked or carry lawn bags full of presents back to a parent’s car.
Thursday was Mackenzie Gibson’s first time volunteering with Toys for Tots. A Tri-Central Sophomore, Mackenzie said she was enjoying the day off from school to assist the Christmas toy charity.
“It feels good to help other people,” her father James Gibson, a former Marine who now works at Stellantis’ transmission plant, added. “It’s a lot to take in.”
