Peggy Hollingsworth learned her first lesson in agriculture when she was young: Don’t talk during the market report if you’re in a farm home.
Now retired from a career as a high school librarian in Fayette County, Hollingsworth is still learning about agriculture. Her family’s farm was recently honored at the Indiana State Fair with the Hoosier Homestead Award.
Both the Hollingsworth-Newlin farm, which was started in 1898, and the Farwick-Williams farm, founded 1914, represented Howard County at the award ceremony. Each of the Howard County farms received centennial awards, celebrated for keeping their respective farms in their families for more than 100 years.
“I think it’s pretty cool that it can stay in the family for that long,” said Ryan Williams, a representative from the Farwick-Williams farm.
Williams said the land had been used by his family for five generations. He grew up just down the street from the Russiaville farm, and his great-grandmother lived on the property for the majority of her life.
“It’s pretty cool that me and my wife could have bought a portion of the farm and build a house on it and raise our kids here,” Williams said.
Hollingsworth said her family’s farm — also in the Russiaville area — was originally 120 acres but was later divided among family members.
Slowly, as relatives moved away, the land was sold. Hollingsworth said she is the last in her family to hold on to a portion of the land.
The landowner noted the past few generations of her family haven’t worked on the farm. Instead, farmers (usually with a Quaker background) have used the land to grow corn and soybeans. The farmers and the Hollingsworth family split the expenses.
“We’ve entrusted our agricultural destiny to people we trust,” Hollingsworth said. “They do a good job for us.”
Hollingsworth said she plans to install a sign celebrating the long-held family farm. Since receiving the award, she added, younger family members have taken an interest in agriculture and asked to visit the farm.
“I wish I had known my great-grandparents,” Hollingsworth said of the farm’s original owners. “I suppose I knew them through my grandparents.”
In total, there were 106 Indiana farms honored at the Indiana State Fair, divided among centennial, sesquicentennial and bicentennial awards. Each of the applicants had to provide paperwork proving the farm had been in the family for 100 consecutive years and was at least 20 acres or produced more than $1,000 worth of products a year.
Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, who is also the state’s secretary of agriculture and rural development, presented the awards.
“Recognizing and engaging Indiana’s historic farming families with Hoosier Homestead awards at the Indiana State Fair is an honor for me each year,” Crouch said in a press release. “The hard work, consistency and longstanding values within these families is inspirational. These families and their farms are securing a strong future for many generations to come.”
